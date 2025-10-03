Mumbai Property Registrations Rise By 32% On Dussehra Eve In Metropolitan Region

Property registration | Representative Image

Mumbai: Property registration in the Mumbai Metropolian Region (MMR) increased by 32% in September, according to Knight Frank India, referencing data from the Maharashtra government. The report indicated that the registration of 12,070 units followed robust festive demand.

According to the information, the real estate consultant noted that Mumbai city (BMC jurisdiction) saw 12,070 property registrations in September, compared to 9,111 units in the same month last year, PTI reported referencing Knight Frank's data. The information relates to the registration of properties sold in both primary (initial sale) and secondary (resale) markets.

Also Watch

According to the consultant cited by PTI, "Mumbai city (within BMC jurisdiction) saw 12,070 property registrations in September, reflecting a 32 per cent year-on-year increase." Additionally, stamp duty collections surged to Rs 1,292 crore, indicating a 47% increase compared to the previous year, demonstrating robust activity in property transactions.

The increase was primarily fueled by residential demand, representing 80% of total property registrations for the month. In June, Mumbai's real estate market recorded 75,672 property registrations as of June 30, reflecting a 4% increase from 72,491 in H1 2024, according to an Anarock report referencing data from the Inspector General of Registration of Maharashtra State Revenue Department.

The report indicated that property registrations and revenue collection in Mumbai reached record levels from January to June 2025. Income from these registrations surged to Rs 6,699 crore, marking a 14% increase from last year’s Rs 5,874 crore during the same timeframe