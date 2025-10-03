 Thane News: Kalyan, Dombivli Sees Hike In Vehicle Purchases On Dussehra; RTOs Register 606 Automobiles Including EVs
On Dussehra, 606 new vehicles were purchased in Kalyan, with electric vehicles making up eight of them, as reported by Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul. In total, 614 vehicles, including petrol, diesel, and CNG options, were bought in nearby areas.

Manasi Kamble
Updated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
Thane: On Dussehra, a auspicious festival, vehicle owners in Kalyan and surrounding areas purchased 606 new vehicles, with electric vehicles accounting for eight of them, according to Ashutosh Barkul, Deputy Regional Transport Officer.

The total purchases in Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath, Murbad, Ulhasnagar, and Shahapur reached 614 vehicles, including 606 fueled by petrol, diesel, or CNG. The festival period is considered auspicious for vehicle buying, and many citizens prefer making such purchases during this time to travel with their vehicles immediately.

The Kalyan Sub-Regional Transport Office remained functional on the holiday to facilitate the quick registration of new vehicles, allowing buyers to obtain necessary documents on the same day. This approach not only enhances convenience for citizens but also generates revenue for the transport department.

Over the previous two days, a variety of vehicles were registered, including 391 two-wheelers, 170 motorcars, 15 tourist cars, 19 cargo vehicles, nine rickshaws, and two additional vehicles, according to report by Loksatta

Comparatively, in October 2024, the Kalyan office registered 3,617 vehicles, with a notable increase in two-wheelers and cars. Another registration period from late September to early October 2025 saw 2,771 two-wheelers, 1,042 motor cars, and more entering the records.

The Kalyan RTO operates continuously during festive seasons to streamline the registration process for new vehicle owners, emphasizing the community’s preference for purchasing vehicles during Dussehra, as noted by Barkul.

