 Thane Crime: CCTV Captures Dramatic Arrest Of Chain Thief At Ambernath Railway Station | Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Crime: CCTV Captures Dramatic Arrest Of Chain Thief At Ambernath Railway Station | Watch Video

Thane Crime: CCTV Captures Dramatic Arrest Of Chain Thief At Ambernath Railway Station | Watch Video

A daring chain-snatching incident near Ambernath Railway Station ended in a dramatic arrest, thanks to the swift action of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). CCTV footage shows the accused, Mukesh Koli, targeting a student on the skywalk and fleeing with the gold chain.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Thane Crime: CCTV Captures Dramatic Arrest Of Chain Thief At Ambernath Railway Station | Video | x

Ambernath, October 3: A daring chain snatching incident near Ambernath Railway Station ended in a dramatic arrest thanks to the swift action of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). CCTV footage shows the accused, Mukesh Koli, targeting a student on the skywalk and fleeing with the gold chain.

According to NDTV Marathi, the victim, 12th standard student Krishna Kahar, was travelling from Ambernath to Vitthalwadi for his studies. On September 30, while standing on the skywalk, Krishna’s gold chain was suddenly snatched. He immediately reported the theft at the Kalyan Railway Police Station.

Police Lay Trap, Catch Accused Next Day

Taking the incident seriously, the GRP and RPF anticipated that the thief might return to the same spot. A strategic trap was set on the skywalk the very next day. Their prediction proved correct.

FPJ Shorts
Pune News: Parks To Remain Open Till Midnight On Kojagiri Pournima
Pune News: Parks To Remain Open Till Midnight On Kojagiri Pournima
Hundreds Gather Outside MHADA Pune Office Opposing Integrated Development Plan - VIDEOS
Hundreds Gather Outside MHADA Pune Office Opposing Integrated Development Plan - VIDEOS
Transnational Organised Crime A Concern For Both India & Canada: Ministry Of External Affairs - VIDEO
Transnational Organised Crime A Concern For Both India & Canada: Ministry Of External Affairs - VIDEO
MPPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2025 Released; Details Here
MPPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2025 Released; Details Here

When Mukesh Koli returned to the area, he attempted a daring move, jumping directly onto the railway tracks as a local train approached. The police, undeterred by the risk, pursued and successfully apprehended him, preventing any potential accident.

Accused Identified and Confesses

The arrested individual, Mukesh Koli, works in a mess. During police interrogation, he confessed to the theft, stating that financial difficulties drove him to commit the crime. Authorities confirmed that no harm came to the student during the incident.

The arrest highlights the effective coordination between GRP and RPF, demonstrating quick thinking and bravery in handling a potentially dangerous situation on the railway tracks.

CCTV Footage Documents High-Voltage Drama

The entire incident, from the theft to the arrest, was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the skywalk. The footage has been shared with local authorities for record-keeping and will serve as evidence in the ongoing legal process against the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Crime: CCTV Captures Dramatic Arrest Of Chain Thief At Ambernath Railway Station | Watch...

Thane Crime: CCTV Captures Dramatic Arrest Of Chain Thief At Ambernath Railway Station | Watch...

Navi Mumbai News: MLA Ganesh Naik Refuses Inclusion Of 40 Villages From TMC To NMMC

Navi Mumbai News: MLA Ganesh Naik Refuses Inclusion Of 40 Villages From TMC To NMMC

Mumbai Property Registrations Rise By 32% On Dussehra Eve In Metropolitan Region

Mumbai Property Registrations Rise By 32% On Dussehra Eve In Metropolitan Region

Bombay High Court Upholds SBI Decision To Declare Anil Ambani’s Account As Fraud

Bombay High Court Upholds SBI Decision To Declare Anil Ambani’s Account As Fraud

Mumbai Local Sensation Pooja Sharma Opens Up About Struggles On Ranveer Allahbadia's Podcast: Says,...

Mumbai Local Sensation Pooja Sharma Opens Up About Struggles On Ranveer Allahbadia's Podcast: Says,...