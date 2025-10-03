Thane Crime: CCTV Captures Dramatic Arrest Of Chain Thief At Ambernath Railway Station | Watch Video

Thane Crime: CCTV Captures Dramatic Arrest Of Chain Thief At Ambernath Railway Station | Video | x

Ambernath, October 3: A daring chain snatching incident near Ambernath Railway Station ended in a dramatic arrest thanks to the swift action of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). CCTV footage shows the accused, Mukesh Koli, targeting a student on the skywalk and fleeing with the gold chain.

A dramatic arrest unfolded at #Mumbai Suburban’s #Ambernath railway station when a repeat offender was caught attempting another theft. The incident was recorded on CCTV.



The suspect, identified as Mukesh Koli, had earlier snatched a chain from a college student at the station,… pic.twitter.com/b8cBSZ0S4F — Harsh Trivedi (@harshtrivediii) October 3, 2025

According to NDTV Marathi, the victim, 12th standard student Krishna Kahar, was travelling from Ambernath to Vitthalwadi for his studies. On September 30, while standing on the skywalk, Krishna’s gold chain was suddenly snatched. He immediately reported the theft at the Kalyan Railway Police Station.

Police Lay Trap, Catch Accused Next Day

Taking the incident seriously, the GRP and RPF anticipated that the thief might return to the same spot. A strategic trap was set on the skywalk the very next day. Their prediction proved correct.

When Mukesh Koli returned to the area, he attempted a daring move, jumping directly onto the railway tracks as a local train approached. The police, undeterred by the risk, pursued and successfully apprehended him, preventing any potential accident.

Accused Identified and Confesses

The arrested individual, Mukesh Koli, works in a mess. During police interrogation, he confessed to the theft, stating that financial difficulties drove him to commit the crime. Authorities confirmed that no harm came to the student during the incident.

The arrest highlights the effective coordination between GRP and RPF, demonstrating quick thinking and bravery in handling a potentially dangerous situation on the railway tracks.

CCTV Footage Documents High-Voltage Drama

The entire incident, from the theft to the arrest, was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the skywalk. The footage has been shared with local authorities for record-keeping and will serve as evidence in the ongoing legal process against the accused.