'Loud & Vulgar' Music At Bhayandar Dussehra Celebration Sparks Anger Among Devotees; Video |

Bhayandar: Navratri and Dussehra celebrations in Bhayandar, organised by Shree Sankalp Mitra Mandal under the leadership of former corporator Vandhana Vikas Patil, have drawn sharp criticism from locals after a viral video on social media showed Bhojpuri and filmi songs being played during the festivities. The footage, widely circulated on social media, shows people dancing to what many described as “loud and vulgar” tracks while carrying the idol of Durga Maa.

Residents Express Shock and Disapproval

The choice of music has been slammed by residents who say it disrespects the sanctity of the festivals. One local resident said, “Navratri and Dussehra are sacred occasions dedicated to worshipping Durga Maa. Playing these inappropriate songs while dancing around her idol is a direct insult to our faith and traditions.”

Festivals Traditionally Marked by Devotion

Navratri and Dussehra are historically celebrated with devotional music, bhajans, folk songs, and rituals that emphasise the spiritual significance of Goddess Durga. Community members feel the inclusion of non-devotional tracks during such processions dilutes the cultural and religious essence of the celebrations.

Mandal Faces Growing Backlash

The Shree Sankalp Mitra Mandal, which has been active in local religious events, is now facing mounting backlash from locals who have demanded that future celebrations remain rooted in devotional and culturally appropriate practices. Critics argue that community leaders should set the example by maintaining respect for religious sentiments.

Wider Debate on Festivals and Modern Influence

The incident has sparked a wider debate in Bhayandar about the growing influence of modern entertainment in traditional religious events. Many believe that while festivals can evolve with time, core values of faith and respect must not be compromised. The episode has now put the spotlight on how organisers balance devotion with festivity in large-scale public celebrations.