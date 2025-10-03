Navi Mumbai News: MLA Ganesh Naik Refuses Inclusion Of 40 Villages From TMC To NMMC

Maharashtra Forest Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik |

Thane: Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik has once again strongly opposed the inclusion of 14 villages from Kalyan taluka into the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Speaking at the Golden Glory Festival of 100 Charitable Activities in Navi Mumbai, Naik said the decision was taken on someone’s whim and warned that the villages would be excluded within six months after the elections. He also vowed to dedicate his entire life to ensuring their removal.

The state government had included villages like Dahisar, Navali, Nigu, Mokashi Pada, Bhandarli, Pimpri Gaon, Ghoteghar, Bambali, Uttarshiv, Nagaon, Narivali, Vakalan, Bale and Dahisar Mori in Navi Mumbai during the Lok Sabha elections. These villages are geographically closer to Thane Municipal Corporation limits, separated from Navi Mumbai by a mountain. Earlier, they were part of NMMC but were excluded following strong protests against rising property taxes.

Villagers later demanded re-inclusion, citing lack of development and civic amenities over 15 to 20 years. Responding to this, the government merged them with Navi Mumbai once again. Naik, however, maintained his opposition, claiming that the move would create a financial burden of over Rs 6,000 crore on the corporation, according to report by Loksatta. He pointed out that in the past, Rs 500 crore had been sought for a tunnel project in the area, but the cost has now skyrocketed.

Naik criticized the government’s decisions, alleging that Navi Mumbai’s fixed deposits were delayed, and public money was misused on unnecessary works like concrete roads and projects in some wards. He appealed to Navi Mumbai citizens to remain cautious, stressing that while he respects everyone, he would continue to oppose this merger peacefully but firmly.