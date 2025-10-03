 Navi Mumbai News: MLA Ganesh Naik Refuses Inclusion Of 40 Villages From TMC To NMMC
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: MLA Ganesh Naik Refuses Inclusion Of 40 Villages From TMC To NMMC

Navi Mumbai News: MLA Ganesh Naik Refuses Inclusion Of 40 Villages From TMC To NMMC

Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik opposes merging 14 Kalyan villages into Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, claiming it's a whimsical decision, and vowed to fight for their removal within six months post-elections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Forest Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik |

Thane: Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik has once again strongly opposed the inclusion of 14 villages from Kalyan taluka into the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Speaking at the Golden Glory Festival of 100 Charitable Activities in Navi Mumbai, Naik said the decision was taken on someone’s whim and warned that the villages would be excluded within six months after the elections. He also vowed to dedicate his entire life to ensuring their removal.

The state government had included villages like Dahisar, Navali, Nigu, Mokashi Pada, Bhandarli, Pimpri Gaon, Ghoteghar, Bambali, Uttarshiv, Nagaon, Narivali, Vakalan, Bale and Dahisar Mori in Navi Mumbai during the Lok Sabha elections. These villages are geographically closer to Thane Municipal Corporation limits, separated from Navi Mumbai by a mountain. Earlier, they were part of NMMC but were excluded following strong protests against rising property taxes.

Read Also
'First I Am A Navi Mumbai Resident': Ganesh Naik Pens Letter To Maharashtra Government Refusing...
article-image

Villagers later demanded re-inclusion, citing lack of development and civic amenities over 15 to 20 years. Responding to this, the government merged them with Navi Mumbai once again. Naik, however, maintained his opposition, claiming that the move would create a financial burden of over Rs 6,000 crore on the corporation, according to report by Loksatta. He pointed out that in the past, Rs 500 crore had been sought for a tunnel project in the area, but the cost has now skyrocketed.

FPJ Shorts
'Every Film Doesn't Have To Be A Torture And Trauma...': Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About War 2 Failure, Praises Ayan Mukerji
'Every Film Doesn't Have To Be A Torture And Trauma...': Hrithik Roshan Opens Up About War 2 Failure, Praises Ayan Mukerji
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Outclasses South Africa By 10 Wickets In Guwahati
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: England Outclasses South Africa By 10 Wickets In Guwahati
UP Man Chased & Beaten To Death By In-Laws After Dispute With Wife
UP Man Chased & Beaten To Death By In-Laws After Dispute With Wife
International Observe The Moon Night 2025: Significance, Meaning & Interesting Facts About Harvest Supermoon
International Observe The Moon Night 2025: Significance, Meaning & Interesting Facts About Harvest Supermoon
Read Also
Navi Mumbai's APMC Market To Be Relocated Outside City; NMMC Considers 14 Locations
article-image

Naik criticized the government’s decisions, alleging that Navi Mumbai’s fixed deposits were delayed, and public money was misused on unnecessary works like concrete roads and projects in some wards. He appealed to Navi Mumbai citizens to remain cautious, stressing that while he respects everyone, he would continue to oppose this merger peacefully but firmly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ₹500-Crore Bhagwati Hospital In Borivali To Open By December After Delays

Mumbai: ₹500-Crore Bhagwati Hospital In Borivali To Open By December After Delays

Thane Crime: CCTV Captures Dramatic Arrest Of Chain Thief At Ambernath Railway Station | Watch...

Thane Crime: CCTV Captures Dramatic Arrest Of Chain Thief At Ambernath Railway Station | Watch...

Navi Mumbai News: MLA Ganesh Naik Refuses Inclusion Of 40 Villages From TMC To NMMC

Navi Mumbai News: MLA Ganesh Naik Refuses Inclusion Of 40 Villages From TMC To NMMC

Mumbai Property Registrations Rise By 32% On Dussehra Eve In Metropolitan Region

Mumbai Property Registrations Rise By 32% On Dussehra Eve In Metropolitan Region

Bombay High Court Upholds SBI Decision To Declare Anil Ambani’s Account As Fraud

Bombay High Court Upholds SBI Decision To Declare Anil Ambani’s Account As Fraud