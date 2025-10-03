‘Every Hand & Heart That Built It’: Adani On Navi Mumbai International Airport | X

Navi Mumbai, October 3: The much-anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is all set for inauguration on October 8, with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani hailing it as the creation of 'every hand and heart' that made the project possible.

To every hand that worked and every heart that cared, this is your creation. 🙏 https://t.co/4KuwTiZCer — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 3, 2025

Adani’s Gratitude to Workers

In a heartfelt message on X, Adani said, “To every hand that worked and every heart that cared, this is your creation.” He shared the statement while reposting his son Jeet Adani’s reflections on the project.

Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airports, described it as a “deeply touching and humbling lesson” to watch his father personally thank workers during a visit to the site. “Some monuments are built with concrete, and some with gratitude,” he wrote.

Salute to Workers and Differently Abled Colleagues

Earlier, during his tour of the airport facilities, Gautam Adani emphasised that the airport was “a monument shaped by thousands of hands and hearts.” He paid tribute to construction workers, differently abled colleagues, engineers, and support staff, highlighting their vital role in the completion of the landmark project.

World-Class Infrastructure

The Navi Mumbai International Airport has been designed as a state-of-the-art hub for both domestic and international passengers. With a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems, the airport is expected to handle 2 crore passengers annually.

Strategically located, the airport is 14 km from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, 22 km from MIDC Taloja, 35 km from Mumbai Port Trust via the Trans Harbour Link, 32 km from Thane, and 40 km from Bhiwandi.

Operations to Begin with Leading Airlines

On Tuesday, the airport received its Aerodrome Licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a crucial step before operations. Airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have already announced plans to launch flights from the new airport, initially connecting major domestic cities.

The airport is expected to ease congestion at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and significantly boost Western India’s air traffic capacity, strengthening India’s global connectivity.