 Navi Mumbai News: Local Journalists And Political Leaders Intensify Campaign To Name Navi Mumbai Airport After DB Patil
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
article-image

The campaign to name the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after late leader D.B. Patil has gained significant momentum, with local journalists and political leaders intensifying their efforts.

Protests and Mobilisation

A committee led by former MLA Ramsheth Thakur and Dashrath Patil has organised several protests and meetings to demand that the airport be named after Patil.

Journalists Take Demand to Delhi

The Panvel Taluka Journalists’ Association, strongly backing the cause, travelled to Delhi to submit memorandums to Union Civil Aviation Minister K. J. Ramamoorthy Naidu, urging the central government to approve the proposal. Memorandums were also presented to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

article-image

Engagement with CIDCO and Ministers

Earlier, the association had approached CIDCO with letters and even planned a dharna, which was temporarily suspended following a positive response from the authority.

In addition, members met Union Minister Muralidhar Mohol, who assured them that the airport would indeed bear Patil’s name.

