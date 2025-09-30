Mumbai News: Chunabhatti Police Bust International Mobile Theft Syndicate, 8 Arrested | Representative Image

In a major crackdown on organized crime, the Chunabhatti Police have busted an international mobile theft syndicate operating in Mumbai and other parts of India. Eight suspects have been arrested, and a total of 183 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 30.48 lakh have been seized.

Theft Sparks Investigation

The investigation began after a complaint was filed by Sanchey Rambabu Methi, a 24-year-old credit analyst at Federal Bank, BKC, whose iPhone 15 was stolen on August 30 while he was waiting for a bus at Umarshi Bappa Chowk in Chembur.

Special Investigation Team Formed

Acting swiftly, a special investigation team was formed under the supervision of DCP Zone 6, Samir Shaikh, to track down the mobile theft culprits. Using technical surveillance and intelligence from informants, the team tracked six accused — Sachin Laxman Gaikwad, Tausif Ayub Siddiqui, Amar Gaurilal Shankar, Nisar Asik Hussain Alam, Sadiq Ali Mainuddin Shaikh, and Murshid Mansoor Siddiqui — from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

International Links Revealed

Interrogation revealed that the gang was part of a wider interstate and international network, selling stolen smartphones across different states. Further investigation led to the arrest of two more individuals — Pradeep Vishwanath Gupta and Azizur Anisur Rehman — from Kolkata.

In total, 183 mobile phones from various top brands have been recovered from the accused, an official said.

Possible Bangladeshi Nationals

Preliminary investigations indicate that some gang members may be Bangladeshi nationals, suggesting deeper international links.

Investigation Ongoing

Police are continuing their investigation and expect to make six more arrests as they delve deeper into the syndicate's operations.