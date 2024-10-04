Navratri 2024: 7 Must-Visit Devi Temples In Mumbai During This Auspicious Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | October 04, 2024
There are several Devi temples in Mumbai. Explore some of the most famous temples in the city on the occasion of Navratri which are mentioned in the next slides.
Canva
Mumba Devi, the goddess of the city, is one of the most popular temple which is located in the Bhuleshwar area.
Mumbadevi.org
The Kalbadevi temple is located in Kalbadevi area in South Mumbai. It is named after the Goddess Kalabadevi.
Shree Jivdani Devi is an ancient temple which is situated on the Jivdani hill in Virar.
Jivdani.com
Mahalakshmi Temple is another revered temple in the city, which is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi.
Shitladevi Temple, situated in Mahim, is home to Goddess Shitladevi. It is considered one of the oldest temples in the city.
Recreational Sportz
Vishwamohini Devasthan in Goregaon West is another temple to visit, especially for those who want to seek solace.
Instagram/Vishwamohini
Shri Mauli Devi is another temple which is situated in Kalwa, Thane.
Instagram/gaureshwatji
Thanks For Reading!