Shardiya Navratri 2024: 7 Must-Visit Devi Temples In Gujarat

By: Sunanda Singh | October 03, 2024

Gujarat is a coastal state of India, famous for its numerous temples. Explore some of the popular devi temples you can visit in Navratri.

Trip advisor

Amba Devi temple is one of the Shaktipeethas located in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat. According to legends, the heart of the Goddess Sati fell here.

Gujarat Tourism

Rukmini Devi Temple, established in the 12th century in Gujarat's Dwarka, is home to the goddess Rukmini.

Sunanda Singh/FPJ

Varahi Mataji temple dedicated to Goddess Varahi, is situated in Bhavnagar district. The Goddess is considered to be a form of Goddess Durga.

Kalika Mata Temple is another revered temple which is located in Pavagadh hill in Panchmahal district of Gujarat.

Canva

Narmada Mata Temple is situated in Bharuch city. It is dedicated to Goddess Narmada and is considered an ancient temple.

Pilgrimage/Gujarat Expert

Umiya Mata Temple is home to Goddess Umiya, and it is situated in the Mehsana district of Gujarat.

Ministry of Tourism

Ashapura Mata temple is one of the most significant temples in Gujarat, and it is situated in Kutch. She is one of the Kuldevis of the state.

X/@TempleConnect

