IN PICS: 7 Temples In India Where Men Are Not Allowed

By: Sunanda Singh | September 30, 2024
In India, there are numerous temples where men are not allowed or are only allowed to go to certain boundaries in the temple. Take a look at some of the temples mentioned in the following slides.
Kamakhaya temple is one of the famous temples in India. It is one of 51 Shaktipeeths located in Assam. Men are not allowed inside the temple premises because it is believed that Goddess Khamakhya mensurates at this time.
Santoshi Mata temple in Rajasthan's Jodhpur does not allow men during certain festivals and rituals.
Mata Temple in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, is dedicated to Goddess Durga. Only women are allowed in this temple during their menstrual cycles.
Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, situated in Kerala, is popular for its Attukal Pongal festival. During the 10-day festival, men are not allowed in the temple premises.
Brahma Temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar is the only temple in the world dedicated to Lord Brahma. It prohibits married men from entering the temple and allows only married women to offer prayer to the deity.
Kumari Amman Temple, which is situated in Tamil Nadu, only allows women to worship goddess. Apart from women, sanyasis may enter the temple premises but are prohibited from touching goddess idol.
Chakkulathukavu Temple in Kerala is home to Goddess Bhagavathi. In this temple, men are prohibited from entering the temple premises during the annual "Naari Puja."
