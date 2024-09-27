Shardiya Navratri 2024: 7 Must-Visit Swayambhu Devi Temples In Maharashtra

By: Manasi Kamble | September 27, 2024
Swaymbhu temples are believed to be self-created and used in the context of temples and stupas. The following slides mention some of the Swaymbhu temples in Maharashtra.
Durga devi mandi, Guhagar, Ratnagiri
Saptashrungi Devi mandir, located 60 km from Nashik, this temple is one of the three and a half Shakti Peethas in Maharashtra.
Tulja Bhavani Aai Temple, situated in Tuljapur, this temple is another prominent Swayambhu Devi temple in Maharashtra.
Mahalakshmi Temple, located in Kolhapur, this temple is one of the four revered Shakti Peethas in Maharashtra.
Renuka Devi Temple: Situated in Mahur or Mahurgad, this temple is dedicated to Goddess Renuka, a manifestation of Goddess Durga.
Yamai Devi Bhavani Temple, located in Aundh, this temple is another Swayambhu Devi temple in Maharashtra.
Shri Vajreshwari Temple located in Vajreshwari, this temple is a Swayambhu Devi temple situated on the banks of the Tansa River.
