 Shardiya Navratri 2024: Know The Dates, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Significance And More
Navratri, a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is one of the most significant festivals in Gujarat. This year, Shardiya Navratri (the nine-day festival) will start on October 3 and end on October 11.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
Shardiya Navratri 2024

Navratri, an auspicious festival which is dedicated to Goddess Durga, is observed for nine days. The festival, which holds special significance, falls four times every year, out of which two are Gupt Navratri. One is Shardiya Navratri and another is Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri falls in the month of Ashwin. This year, Shardiya Navratri will fall in the month of October, and it will be observed from Thursday, October 3 to October 12, 2024.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat for Shardiya Navratri

According to Panchag, the Pratiapda Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha will begin on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at 12:19 am and will likely end on October 4, 2024, at 2:58 am. Regarding Kalash Sthapana, on the first day of the festival, Goddess Shailpitri is worshipped, and according to Panchang, the auspicious time for Kalsh Sthapana will begin from 6:19 am am to 7: 23 am on October 3.

Significance of Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is considered one of the most significant after Chaitra Navratri, which is celebrated by millions of Hindus worldwide. The festival, which falls in the Ashwin month, begins on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada and continues till Navmi; it is dedicated to Goddess Durga because, according to legends, on this day, goddess Durga killed Demon Mahishashura to remember the victory over evil, devotees celebrate this festival and perform numerous rituals.

