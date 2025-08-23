Step-By-Step Skincare Routine For All Skin Types

Canva

While the importance of skincare is recognised more now, some are unaware of skincare needs, steps and benefits. Know the reasons behind a good skincare routine and the steps. Of course, Patanjali offers skincare products with Ayurvedic benefits.

Reasons For a Skincare Routine

A daily holistic Ayurvedic skincare routine works for skin health with no side effects. The benefits include:

Healthy Care: Ayurvedic skincare products offer care free from harmful chemicals and essences. It offers benefits in the long run via herbs, minerals and oils.

Gentle Care: Gentle care is the byword with Ayurvedic exfoliation. The gentle herbs and oils benefit the skin without stripping its oils.

Read Also How Much Salt Consumption Is Good For Your Health? Ayurveda Answers

Nourishment and Moisturization: Along with gentle care, Ayurvedic skincare products help nourish and moisturise the skin using herbs and oils suitable for specific skin and Dosha types.

Specific Care: The various Ayurvedic herbs, oils, and minerals in different formulas help address specific areas and care needs, ranging from anti-ageing and dryness to eye care and even whitening.

Patanjali helps in this regard with its products. Understand the skincare routine for better benefits.

Daily Skincare Steps

Your skin type depends on the three Doshas. While Vata Dosha means dry and coarse skin susceptible to wrinkles, Pitta Dosha has oily skin inclined to acne and related issues. Kapha Dosha skin can be cold and oily, and suffer from whiteheads.

Ayurvedic herbs have benefits for skin types and requirements. The routine must be followed fully for the benefits. Patanjali offers Ayurvedic products for it. Here are the routine steps:

Cleansing: This first step clears the skin of dirt and pollutants. While Kapha skin can opt for cleansers from Neem, Saffron, Tea Tree Oil, Manjistha, Lemon, Multani Mitti and Turmeric, Pitta skin can choose cleansers of Aloe Vera, Chamomile and Rose Water. Vata skin should use cleansers from Honey, Almond Oil, Aloe Vera, Sesame Oil and Rose Water. Those with oily, sensitive and acne-prone skin pick Honey Orange Face Wash (120 Gms). It has an Ayurvedic blend of Honey, Orange, Mulethi, Neem, Turmeric and Tulsi that act as an antiseptic to remove dirt and pollutants and prevent acne and pimples. The Mulethi provides freshness, while you get soft, smooth and flowing skin with the help of Honey and Aloe Vera. The excess oil production is controlled.

Canva

Toning: Toners are a great way to make your pores refined and reduced, skin calmed, even skin tone and fine lines and act as a wall against pollution. It works as a great foundation for applying moisturiser and sunscreen. Few Ayurvedic options include ones with Rose Water, Aloe Vera, Green Tea, Glycerine, Khus and Rice Water. Patanjali Saundarya Aloe Vera Gel (60 Ml and 100 Ml) has healing properties to reduce pimples and wrinkles, soften and repair skin and reduce skin ailments.

Read Also 4 Ways Prostate Care Can Be Taken With Ayurveda

Moisturising: The next step is moisturising. It hydrates, nurtures and softens skin, while adding a glow. Pick a moisturiser as per skin type. And they include a day one (with SPF), night, under-eye cream and lip balms. Vata Dosha can opt for ghee as a natural moisturiser or ones with almond or sesame oil. Those with Kapha Dosha should choose neem or lemon ones. Pitta Dosha skin should choose ones with rose water. Opt for Patanjali Moisturizer Cream (50 Gms). It has essential oils and herbal extracts like Aloe Vera, Almond Oil, Shea Butter, Cocoa Butter, Chamomile Extract, Neem Extract and Olive Oil. It keeps your skin away from signs of ageing, dehydration and dryness. Your skin stays soft, smooth and beautiful.

Sunscreen: The last step to complete your skincare routine is to apply the sunscreen with natural Ayurvedic ingredients and SPF 50. It will help keep your skin away from harmful sun rays, sunburn and skin disorders. A good sunscreen with Ayurvedic herbs will also help nourish your skin. The Patanjali Sun Screen Cream (50 Gms) protects the skin from the harmful sun rays, while keeping it fresh, nourished and glowing. It contains Coconut Oil, Cucumber, Fenugreek, Manjistha and Turmeric.

Exfoliation: To repair the skin and help absorb other products, exfoliate the skin at least once or twice a week. Use items like sandalwood powder, besan, turmeric and almond powder to exfoliate dry skin. For oily skin, use Multani Mitti, Sandalwood Powder, Ubtan, Turmeric, Orange Peel and Kumkumadi Oil. Those with Combination skin should trust Rice Flour, Walnut Shell Powder and Aloe Vera. Those with normal skin can opt for Turmeric, Besan, Rose Water and Milk. Patanjali Multani Mitti Face Pack (100 Gms) is a good choice thanks to its ingredients like Multani Mitti, Aloe Vera Juice and Mineral Clay. It removes excess oil, blackheads and dead skin cells. It supports blood circulation while hydrating skin.

A good skincare routine aids your skin's health and glow. All it will take is Ayurveda and Patanjali to walk down that path.