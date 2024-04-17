Chaitra Navratri 2024: Wear Sky Blue Colour At Day 9 Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities

By: Rahul M | April 17, 2024
Today marks the auspicious Day 9 of Navratri, where the color of significance is sky blue. This serene colour holds deep spiritual meaning, making it a perfect choice for your attire.
If you're planning to wear a saree for this occasion, take inspiration from Kangana Ranaut and opt for a sky blue saree paired with a designer blouse. Accessorise with appropriate jewellery to complete the look.
For a unique look, try a western outfit like Kareena Kapoor and add diamond jewellery for elegance on this special occasion.
Vicky Kaushal is known for his unique style. His ice blue kurta with golden designs gives traditional vibes, making it perfect to opt.
Shilpa Shetty always looks stunning. This summer, pair a plain blue silk saree with light multicolored jewellery .
The suit is a lightweight and easy-to-carry option. This soothing-colour suit with golden plates is also worth trying.