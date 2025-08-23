 WATCH: Mumbai's Dharavi Brings Unique 'Balance' Ganesh Idol Sitting On A Lotus
WATCH: Mumbai's Dharavi Brings Unique 'Balance' Ganesh Idol Sitting On A Lotus

The idol, crafted by sculptor Arun Datte of Krishnal Arts, showcased a Dharavi Cha Vighnaharta idol seated gracefully on a lotus that appears to be floating mid-air.

Updated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Dharavi Cha Vighnaharta 2025 | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@dharavicha_vighnaharta)

Mumbai is once again high in devotion as Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaches, and this year, creativity has taken centre stage with idols that symbolise balance and harmony. Among the many striking murtis unveiled ahead of the festival, one from Dharavi has captured everyone’s attention, featuring a breathtaking ‘balance concept’ Ganpati that seems to defy gravity.

Meet Dharavi Cha Vighnaharta on a lotus!

The idol, crafted by sculptor Arun Datte of Krishnal Arts, showcased a Dharavi Cha Vighnaharta idol seated gracefully on a lotus that appears to be floating mid-air. What makes it extraordinary is that the entire structure is supported only by a single lotus stick, making it both a visual wonder and a spiritual symbol of stability amidst challenges.

article-image

Parel Cha Maharaj did it before

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Arun Datte has stunned devotees. A few days back, his work for Parel Cha Maharaj featured Lord Ganesha in a tilted posture, symbolising balance in life’s uncertainties. The “Balance Concept Bappa” was widely appreciated for its thoughtful design, and this year’s Dharavi creation carries forward that theme, blending tradition with innovation.

article-image

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi of the Bhadrapada month. The 10-day celebration will conclude with the grand Ganesh Visarjan on September 6, 2025.

As Mumbaikars prepare for days filled with aartis, bhajans, modaks, and grand processions, the half-and-half Ganpati idols stand as a soulful example of how traditions can adapt while still carrying forward timeless messages of faith, peace, and harmony.

