BMC To Deploy 137 Lifeguards Across Mumbai Beaches; Private Agency Tender Floated For 3-Year Contract

Mumbai: The BMC has floated a tender to appoint a private agency for the manning, operation, and maintenance of lifeguard services under the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) for a period of three years. In light of the consistently high footfall on city beaches and the need to enhance visitor safety, the BMC has also decided to increase the number of lifeguards from 93 to 137.

High-Risk Beaches Identified for Enhanced Coverage

Mumbai, bordered by the Arabian Sea on three sides, has a 149-kms-long coastline. Based on an assessment of factors such as visitor footfall, sea currents, and beach terrain, the MFB has identified six high-risk beaches prone to drowning incidents.

These include Girgaon and Dadar in the city, along with Juhu, Versova, Aksa, and Gorai in the suburbs. These popular beach destinations attract lakhs of visitors annually, particularly during the monsoon season, when tourists gather to witness the high tidal waves, often venturing dangerously close to rough seas.

Lifeguard Deployment and Emergency Preparedness

To prevent mishaps along the coastline, the BMC and the MFB every year deployed 93 lifeguards provided by a private agency throughout the year. In addition, a standby team of 11 personnel from the civic body remains on alert and is mobilised during major drowning incidents.

A senior fire official stated, “We have observed a steady rise in the number of beachgoers, particularly among youngsters who often ignore warning signs and venture into rough seas, putting their lives at risk. Compared to the growing number of visitors, the lifeguard strength is insufficient. To ensure a quicker response and reduce the burden on existing staff, we are increasing the number of lifeguards.”

Private Agency to Manage Lifeguard Services for Three Years

The private agency appointed to provide 137 lifeguards will be contracted for a three-year term from 2025 to 2028. "To ensure round-the-clock vigilance and enable a quicker response during emergencies, the lifeguards will be deployed in two shifts across the city's beaches," added fire official. In addition to trained personnel, the deployment will include seven jet skis, floating stretchers, rescue boats, lifebuoys, tubes, and ropes.

BMC Plans Robotic Buoys for Additional Safety Measures

Meanwhile, to further strengthen rescue operations during drowning incidents, BMC has recently invited a tender to procure six robotic life-saving buoys.

An official noted that, ideally, there should be one lifeguard stationed every 100 metres. However, in reality, several stretches along the coastline lack adequate coverage, with no lifeguards present for kilometres—posing serious safety concerns.

