Mumbai News: BMC Floats Fresh Tender To Procure 6 Robotic Water Rescue Vehicles For City Beaches After Turkey Row

Mumbai: The BMC has floated a fresh tender to procure six remote-controlled robotic water rescue vehicles from Indian manufacturers or their dealers. This follows the cancellation of a previous tender in June after political opposition over the selected firm’s alleged links to Turkey, amid concerns raised during the India-Pakistan conflict in May, where Pakistan reportedly used Turkish drones.

Deployment Across Mumbai Beaches

To strengthen drowning response efforts, the BMC is set to deploy six remote-controlled robotic lifebuoys at key beaches — Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Versova, Gorai, and Aksa — supporting the 111 lifeguards stationed citywide.

As part of an emergency response upgrade, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) will use these advanced devices as rapid-response tools in water rescues. In September, the BMC floated a tender and shortlisted an Indian firm to source robotic lifebuoys from Turkey-based Maren Robotics.

Turkey Link Sparks Cancellation

However, the move faced criticism across political lines due to strained India–Turkey relations. The BMC cancelled the tender in June and announced a fresh one, this time with a clear preference for Indian manufacturers.

The tender document specifies that only Indian manufacturers or their authorised dealers of the Robotic Water Rescue vehicles are eligible to bid, with required experience in similar projects for government or public sector bodies in India over the past seven years.

Features of Robotic Lifebuoys

As per the civic official, "These robotic vehicles are also equipped with cameras and robotic arms to assist in search and rescue operations by locating victims and inspecting underwater areas."

The life-saving buoys can carry up to 200 kg and reach speeds of 18 km/h. Operated remotely by rescuers from the shore, they eliminate the need to enter the water during emergencies. Featuring a central beam and hand belts, the buoys allow drowning victims to hold on securely while being guided to safety.

