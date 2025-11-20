 Vasai Schoolgirl Death Case: Teacher Arrested After 100-Squat Punishment Turns Fatal For 13-Year-Old
Vasai Schoolgirl Death Case: Teacher Arrested After 100-Squat Punishment Turns Fatal For 13-Year-Old

A 13-year-old student from Shri Hanumant Vidya Mandir School in Vasai died after her teacher, Mamata Yadav, allegedly made late-arriving students do 100 squats with school bags. Her health worsened after returning home, and she later died during treatment. Based on the post-mortem report, police booked the teacher for culpable homicide and arrested her.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
Vasai Schoolgirl Death Case: Teacher Arrested After 100-Squat Punishment Turns Fatal For 13-Year-Old | File Pic (Representational Image)

Vasai: In the case involving the death of a 13-year-old student at Shri Hanumant Vidya Mandir School in Vasai, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against teacher Mamata Yadav. It is alleged that the punishment given by the teacher led to the girl's deteriorating health and eventual death. The police registered the case after receiving the medical report and arrested the teacher on Wednesday.

Kajal Gaund, the student, was studying in the sixth standard at Shri Hanumant Vidya Mandir School in Sativali, Vasai East. On November 8, some children arrived late for school. The class teacher, Mamata Yadav, punished the children, including Kajal, by making them do 100 squats while carrying their school bags on their shoulders.

After returning home from school, Kajal's health deteriorated. She was admitted to the hospital for treatment, but she passed away during the course of treatment. The incident had severe repercussions. On Tuesday, the post-mortem report was received by the police from the JJ Hospital.

Consequently, the Valiv Police finally booked teacher Mamata Yadav under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for being responsible for the death. The teacher was arrested on Wednesday evening.

"Initially, a case of accidental death was registered in this matter. However, based on the inquiry and the medical report, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the teacher, and she was arrested yesterday evening," said Dilip Ghuge, Senior Police Inspector of the Valiv Police Station.

