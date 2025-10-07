Maharashtra Politics: 'Let’s Work Diligently For Party And Achieve Remarkable Success Under Ajitdada’s Leadership,' Says NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare

NCP State President Sunil Tatkare with new leaders from Ambernath, Yavatmal, and Raigad joining the party ahead of elections | File Photo

Mumbai: The upcoming elections will be contested under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and if we perform our party work in the best possible manner, we will surely achieve outstanding success, expressed NCP State President and MP Sunil Tatkare.

New Leaders Join NCP from Ambernath

In Ambernath, Sada Mama Patil, a key leader of the Sharad Pawar faction, along with a large number of office-bearers, officially joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today. In addition, senior leaders and office-bearers from Yavatmal and Raigad districts representing various political parties also joined the party on this occasion.

आज मुंबई येथील महिला विकास मंडळ सभागृहात विविध इतर पक्षातील पदाधिकारी, कार्यकर्त्यांचा पक्षप्रवेश सोहळा पार पडला. यावेळी श्री. सदाशिव पाटील, श्री. जितेंद्र फडके, भाई अमन यांच्यासह विविध इतर पक्षातील अनेक पदाधिकाऱ्यांनी राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्षात प्रवेश केला. त्या सर्वांचे… pic.twitter.com/60S9gyM69d — Sunil Tatkare (@SunilTatkare) October 7, 2025

Confidence in Party Organization

Tatkare further said that when people joining the party feel confident that they will be treated with respect and dignity, it is proof that the party organization is functioning effectively across the state. With the party organization firmly supporting every committed worker, the scope and efficiency of our work naturally expand, he added.

Prominent Leaders from Ambernath

The leaders who joined the NCP from Ambernath include City President of the Sharad Pawar faction Sada Mama Patil, District Youth President Sachin Patil, Women’s President Poonam Shelar, Youth Wing President Gautami Suryavanshi, and several other office-bearers and workers.

New Members from Yavatmal, Raigad, and Parbhani

Similarly, from Yavatmal, President of the Vidarbha Muslim Organization Bhai Aman, Minority Leader Matin Tamanna, Lions Group President Jitendra Phadke, Vice President Ravisheth Shelke, Shiv Sangram State General Secretary Amarraje Vaman, and several prominent leaders from Parbhani and Raigad districts also joined the NCP.

Party Leadership Present at the Event

Present at the occasion were State President and MP Sunil Tatkare, Party Treasurer and MLA Shivajirao Garje, Chief Spokesperson Anand Paranjpe, Raigad District President Sudhakar Ghare, State Vice President Kranti Dhote, State General Secretary Latif Tamboli, Yavatmal City President Lala Raut, and a large number of office-bearers and party workers.

