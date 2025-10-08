Mumbai Road Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Uber Bike Rider Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Concrete Mixer Truck in Chembur; Case Registered

Uber bike rider Arvind Ashok Kolge tragically killed after being hit by a concrete mixer truck on Eastern Express Highway, Chembur | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 45-year-old Uber bike rider was killed after being hit by a speeding concrete mixer truck on the Eastern Express Highway near the SLR Bridge incline in Chembur (West) on the evening of October 5. The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case against the unidentified driver of the mixer truck (MH 04 MH 9375), who fled the scene following the accident.

Victim Identified as Arvind Ashok Kolge

According to the FIR, the complainant, Kaustubh Neeraj Dixit,30, is a native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who moved to Mumbai in 2022 for higher education and completed his MBA at Welingkar Institute of Management, Matunga. He currently works as a Sales and Marketing Executive at Hitech Group, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, and lives in Chunabhatti (Sion West) with three friends.

Accident Occurred During Ride Home

On October 5, around 6:30 PM, Dixit visited RCT Mall in Ghatkopar (West) for shopping. Afterward, he booked an Uber bike via the app to return home. Uber rider Arvind Ashok Kolge, riding a Honda Activa (MH 02 FP 3391), arrived to pick him up.

Truck Rear-Ends Bike, Victim Dragged

Around 6:50 PM, while heading towards Chunabhatti via the Eastern Express Highway, their two-wheeler was rear-ended by a speeding concrete mixer truck (MH 04 MH 9375) near the SLR Bridge incline in Chembur.

The impact caused Dixit to fall off the scooter, while Kolge was dragged under the left front wheel of the mixer truck, sustaining severe injuries. The driver continued driving, dragging Kolge for nearly 50 feet before finally stopping the vehicle. Without offering any help, the driver fled the spot, leaving Kolge critically injured.

Police and Hospital Response

Upon being alerted by local residents, Tilak Nagar Police rushed to the spot and immediately shifted Kolge to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Case Upgraded to Criminal Offence

Initially registered as an accidental death, the case has now been upgraded to a criminal offence. Based on Dixit’s statement, police have booked the truck driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The driver has been charged with rash and negligent driving, causing grievous injury, failing to render medical aid, and fleeing the scene, which ultimately led to Kolge’s death. The investigation is ongoing.

