Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Protest Delay In Opening Shatabdi Hospital Amid Privatisation Push

Newly constructed Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Shatabdi Hospital |

There is growing resentment among residents of Govandi and nearby areas over the delay in opening the newly constructed Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Shatabdi Hospital. Although the construction of the hospital building has been completed, the facility remains non-operational, leaving locals frustrated and anxious for accessible healthcare.

BMC Plans to Operate Hospital Under PPP Model

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the process of handing over the hospital to a private institution under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model is already underway. The civic body is in the process of transferring several of its hospitals and services to private entities under PPP or civic-collaborative models, with the Govandi facility among those identified for transition.

The BMC has received proposals from three private institutions interested in managing the hospital. A senior civic health department official said that one eligible bidder would be selected soon based on BMC’s criteria. The civic body also plans to start a medical college at the Govandi facility—similar to the model followed at Sion Hospital—to provide advanced healthcare services in the eastern suburbs.

Concerns Over Rising Medical Costs

However, the move has triggered fears of higher medical expenses for poor patients. As per the proposed fee structure, specialty OPD consultations will cost ₹300 and super-specialty consultations ₹350 — compared to just ₹10 in existing civic hospitals. Emergency beds are expected to cost ₹120 per day, while dressing and stitching services may be priced at ₹300 and ₹250 respectively.

Criticism Over Past PPP Failures

Critics have cautioned against repeating past mistakes. Former Samajwadi Party corporator Ruksana Siddiqui said that the PPP experiment at Andheri’s SevenHills Hospital was a “complete failure” and remains entangled in litigation. She added that poor patients are often denied treatment at PPP-run facilities such as BSES Hospital in Andheri, despite reserved beds for BMC referrals.

Staff and Locals Oppose Privatisation Move

Municipal Mazdoor Union General Secretary Pradeep Narakar also opposed the move, calling it “anti-worker.” He warned that long-serving hospital employees are being displaced, leading to resentment among staff and the local community.

Faiyaz Shaikh, a senior member of the Govandi Welfare Association, said that the delay in opening the hospital is due to the ongoing privatization process. “BMC is already running the existing Shatabdi Hospital, which was supposed to be shifted to the new building. But the privatization process has held everything back,” he said.

Long-Term Lease and Development Vision

Plans are also being discussed to lease the hospital for 30 years, with eligibility limited to organizations having at least five to ten years of experience in running specialty or super-specialty hospitals.

BMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Bhushan Gagrani stated that the PPP model is being implemented under the Development Plan 2034 (DP 2034) to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for citizens.