Maharashtra Labour Department Launches New Website And ‘Shramdut’ Chatbot To Assist Workers & Employers

Labour Minister Adv. Akash Fundkar launches Maharashtra Labour Department’s new website and chatbot ‘Shramdut’ for workers and employers | File Photo

Mumbai: As part of the state government’s 150-day special program initiatives, the Labour Department has launched a new website aimed at providing comprehensive information useful for both employers and workers across Maharashtra.

Inauguration and Chatbot Introduction

The website, https://labour.maharashtra.gov.in, was inaugurated today in Mumbai by Labour Minister Adv. Akash Fundkar. Alongside this, the department has introduced a chatbot named “Shramdut”, which will provide immediate guidance and assistance to workers and employers.

Focus on Accessibility and Guidance

Speaking on the initiative, Minister Adv. Fundkar emphasized that the website should be extremely user-friendly and accessible to workers, employers, the general public, as well as persons with disabilities. He also provided necessary instructions and guidance to the Labour Department regarding its implementation.

Also Watch:

Development Efforts by Officials

The website has been developed through the dedicated efforts of the Labour Department’s Principal Secretary I.A. Kundan, Deputy Secretaries Deepak Pokle and Swapnil Kapadnis, along with other officials involved in the project.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/