 Positive Policy Changes Considering Workers’ Suggestions: Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar
Fundkar was speaking at a meeting with office-bearers of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh held at Mantralaya. Principal Secretary of the Labour Department A.I. Kundan, Labour Commissioner Dr. Tummod, and other senior officials were also present.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Labour Minister Aakash Fundkar | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar has assured that new labour rules will be framed only after taking into account the health, financial, and family welfare of workers. He said that the suggestions and demands of labour unions will be positively considered while drafting policies.

He emphasized that labour laws, many of which have been in place for decades, are proving inadequate in today’s changing times and need reforms. “The changes should not remain merely formal but must be inclusive and in the best interest of workers. Decisions will be taken with their participation, feedback, and suggestions,” he added.

Before finalising the new rules, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be prepared and shared with labour unions for review. The Minister assured that workers’ issues will be addressed on priority and that reforms will cover aspects ranging from social security to economic and family-related challenges.

“The Labour Department will ensure effective implementation of the new rules, making them truly beneficial for workers,” Fundkar stated.

