Dombivli Residents Threaten Self-Immolation As KDMC Moves To Demolish Illegal Samarth Complex

Dombivli Residents Threaten Self-Immolation |

Residents of the illegal ground-plus-seven-storey Samarth Complex, one of 65 unauthorized buildings in Dombivli, staged a protest on Tuesday, threatening self-immolation if Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) proceeded with demolition. Armed with plastic bottles filled with petrol, residents warned KDMC officials who arrived at the site to initiate action.

Residents Demand Justice

Protesters carried placards reading: “We want justice, not begging” (Amhala Nyay Dya, Bhik Nako) and “Who is responsible for our suffering—Bank, Builder, KDMC, or RERA?” (Begharancha Dukhala Kon Jawabdar)

They also appealed for intervention from the Chief Minister, emphasizing their plight and fears of losing homes and life savings.

Evacuation Notices Serve as Trigger

KDMC officials stated that evacuation notices were issued in line with Bombay High Court directives. “We, along with the encroachment department, civic staff, and police, reached the site for demolition. This is part of a larger court-ordered drive against 65 buildings constructed with forged RERA certificates and fake documents,” officials said.

Residents’ Emotional Appeals

Dhanshri Kamble, a resident, said she would set herself on fire along with her ailing mother if the building was demolished. “I took a ₹22 lakh loan after paying ₹4 lakh down payment. Demolition would wipe out everything,” she said.

Darshana Pankar, purchasing her first home at age 36, said, “I cannot afford another house. I will not let this home go at any cost.”

Dipali Mishra, holding her six-month-old daughter, added, “I verified all documents before buying. My family is terrified after KDMC’s notice.”

Political Intervention and Allegations

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Diepsh Mhatre claimed that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had earlier assured residents of the 65 buildings that no demolition would take place. “Yet KDMC officials arrived two days ago. If action continues, residents will march to the KDMC headquarters,” he warned.

KDMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Yogesh Godse confirmed the visit but said, “Our team had to return due to strong resistance from residents and lack of manpower.”

Background of Unauthorised Buildings

The 65 buildings in Dombivli were allegedly constructed by developers using forged RERA certificates and fake building plans. Despite being unauthorized, residents claimed they had secured home loans from nationalized banks and even received Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana benefits.