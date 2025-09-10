Mumbai: 2 Brothers Arrested From Telangana For Stealing INSAS Rifle & Ammunition From Navy Nagar | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two brothers from Telangana’s Asifabad district for allegedly stealing a INSAS rifle and ammunition from Navy Nagar, a highly sensitive defence area in the city.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Dubla and Umesh Dubla, both hailing from the same village. Notably, one of the accused is an Agniveer (a soldier serving under the Agnipath scheme). Police have seized the stolen INSAS rifle and cartridges from their possession.

Both accused were hiding in the Naxalite area. Yesterday, around 9 pm, the Mumbai Crime Branch entered the Naxalite jungle as per Telangana SP’s guidelines to nab the duo.

About The Case

According to investigators, on the night of September 6, one of the accused, dressed in a Navy uniform, gained entry into Navy Nagar. He approached a naval personnel on duty, claiming he had come to relieve him from his shift. Trusting him, the on-duty employee handed over his service INSAS rifle and ammunition. The accused then discarded them outside the compound, where his brother was waiting to collect the weapons.

After securing the INSAS rifle and cartridges, both fled to Telangana. Following a swift investigation and technical surveillance, the Crime Branch traced and apprehended them. The duo are now being brought to Mumbai on transit remand for further interrogation. Police are investigating how the accused managed to obtain the Navy uniform and whether there was any larger conspiracy behind the theft.