 Mumbai: 2 Brothers Arrested From Telangana For Stealing INSAS Rifle & Ammunition From Navy Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 2 Brothers Arrested From Telangana For Stealing INSAS Rifle & Ammunition From Navy Nagar

Mumbai: 2 Brothers Arrested From Telangana For Stealing INSAS Rifle & Ammunition From Navy Nagar

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Dubla and Umesh Dubla, both hailing from the same village. Notably, one of the accused is an Agniveer (a soldier serving under the Agnipath scheme). Police have seized the stolen rifle and cartridges from their possession.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 2 Brothers Arrested From Telangana For Stealing INSAS Rifle & Ammunition From Navy Nagar | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two brothers from Telangana’s Asifabad district for allegedly stealing a INSAS rifle and ammunition from Navy Nagar, a highly sensitive defence area in the city.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Dubla and Umesh Dubla, both hailing from the same village. Notably, one of the accused is an Agniveer (a soldier serving under the Agnipath scheme). Police have seized the stolen INSAS rifle and cartridges from their possession.

Both accused were hiding in the Naxalite area. Yesterday, around 9 pm, the Mumbai Crime Branch entered the Naxalite jungle as per Telangana SP’s guidelines to nab the duo.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BJP To Launch Platform For Citizens To Register Demands For BMC Poll Manifesto
article-image

About The Case

FPJ Shorts
US President Trump’s Positive Remarks Spark Optimism, India-US Trade Deal Hopes Lift Market Sentiment
US President Trump’s Positive Remarks Spark Optimism, India-US Trade Deal Hopes Lift Market Sentiment
Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For Forensic Examination
Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For Forensic Examination
On Camera: Lady Driver Accidentally Rams Car Into Barber Shop In Peru While Parking, Leaves 2 Injured
On Camera: Lady Driver Accidentally Rams Car Into Barber Shop In Peru While Parking, Leaves 2 Injured
IND vs UAE Asia Cup Record: How Have Both Teams Fared Against Each Other In The Past?
IND vs UAE Asia Cup Record: How Have Both Teams Fared Against Each Other In The Past?

According to investigators, on the night of September 6, one of the accused, dressed in a Navy uniform, gained entry into Navy Nagar. He approached a naval personnel on duty, claiming he had come to relieve him from his shift. Trusting him, the on-duty employee handed over his service INSAS rifle and ammunition. The accused then discarded them outside the compound, where his brother was waiting to collect the weapons.

After securing the INSAS rifle and cartridges, both fled to Telangana. Following a swift investigation and technical surveillance, the Crime Branch traced and apprehended them. The duo are now being brought to Mumbai on transit remand for further interrogation. Police are investigating how the accused managed to obtain the Navy uniform and whether there was any larger conspiracy behind the theft.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Murrum Excavation Was Being Carried Out Without Permission At Solapur's Kurdu, Says Report

Murrum Excavation Was Being Carried Out Without Permission At Solapur's Kurdu, Says Report

Bombay High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Gas Leak Scares At RCF Chembur And Tarapur MIDC

Bombay High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Gas Leak Scares At RCF Chembur And Tarapur MIDC

Mumbai: Hollywood Actor Keanu Reeves' Impersonator Cheats 69-Year-Old Versova Resident Of ₹65,000,...

Mumbai: Hollywood Actor Keanu Reeves' Impersonator Cheats 69-Year-Old Versova Resident Of ₹65,000,...

Bombay Parsi Punchayet Urges Union Minister Nitin Gadkari For Emergency Safety Measures On ‘Death...

Bombay Parsi Punchayet Urges Union Minister Nitin Gadkari For Emergency Safety Measures On ‘Death...

Mumbai: Range Rover Rams Two WagonR Cars On Western Express Highway In Bandra, Jogeshwari Man...

Mumbai: Range Rover Rams Two WagonR Cars On Western Express Highway In Bandra, Jogeshwari Man...