Mumbai News: BJP To Launch Platform For Citizens To Register Demands For BMC Poll Manifesto |

Ahead of the most-awaited BMC elections, the Mumbai BJP has organised a massive convention on Tuesday, September 16, where the party will launch a platform for citizens to register their demands and suggestions. “An exclusive website will be launched in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for Mumbaikars to register their issues and expectations from us, which will be included in the party manifesto for the BMC election,” said BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam.

Citizen-Centric Manifesto Drive

“The BJP karyakars will visit door to door and urge Mumbaikars to register their demands to be included in the poll manifesto. We want to give Mumbaikars a safe city and stop illegal migrants. In the last 11 years under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai has seen massive infrastructural development like the Coastal Road, Atal Setu and Metro, as well as an enhancement in the CCTV surveillance. Safety, security and infrastructure development are our top agenda for Mumbai,” Satam added.

In a major re-shuffle ahead of BMC elections, a three-time MLA from Andheri West and an ‘Outstanding Parliamentarian' awardee by the President of India, was appointed as Mumbai BJP chief on August 25.

The convention on September 16 will be held in the NSCI dome, Worli and around 10,000 BJP karyakartas will be present along with CM Devendra Fadnavis and senior BJP leaders, prominently from Mumbai.

Election Strategy in Motion

Meanwhile, in June, the BJP had declared its steering committee for BMC elections consisting of 27 members, including current and former MPs, MLAs, former corporators and Yuva morcha leaders. It is tasked to conduct a comprehensive ward-wise review and was expected to submit detailed reports to the party’s Mumbai President. “The key job of the committee is to spearhead the BJP’s election strategy. However, the said report is yet to be submitted,” said a BJP office-bearer.

A total of 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the BMC, will go for polls post-Diwali. In Mumbai, the electoral ward remains 227, similar to the last BMC elections held in February 2017. The nine-step process of ward demarcation is in process, and the BMC will notify the final ward demarcation between October 3 to 6.

