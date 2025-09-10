Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Report: Aqua Line Connecting Aarey To Cuffe Parade Nears Completion, Final Stretch Awaits Safety Nod - Details Inside

Mumbai Metro 3 | X/@MumbaiMetro3 (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai’s ambitious Metro Line 3, the 33.5-km Aqua Line, is nearing completion, promising to transform commuting between Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai and Aarey in the western suburbs. The city’s first fully underground metro has been rolled out in phases. Aarey to BKC has been operational since October 2024, BKC to Worli launched in May 2025, while the final Worli–Cuffe Parade stretch awaits safety clearance, bringing the entire corridor closer to full-scale operations. The mega project has seen several delays in deadlines and is likely to be launched fully very soon.

What's The Progress On City's 1st Underground Metro Project?

The city’s long-awaited underground Metro Line 3 project is now in its last lap, with the Worli–Cuffe Parade section awaiting fire safety clearance before inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). According to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) Managing Director Ashwini Bhide, commercial operations on the final segment can only begin after CMRS approval, making this the last step before Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor becomes fully operational.

The 33.5-km Aqua Line, connecting Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai to Aarey in the western suburbs, has been Mumbai’s most ambitious transport infrastructure project to date. Its completion marks a major milestone in the city’s efforts to decongest overcrowded suburban railways and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

Entire Track Corridor Of Metro 3 Energised

A major achievement came on July 23, 2025, when MMRCL successfully energised the entire stretch by activating the 25 kV traction line. This enabled the commencement of trial runs on the remaining Worli–Colaba Cuffe Parade section. While the launch was initially scheduled for August, pending trial runs and safety clearances have pushed back the timeline slightly. Once CMRS inspection is complete, the corridor can finally open for public use.

Phase-wise Inauguration Of Aqua Line

The Aqua Line has been rolled out in phases. The first operational stretch, covering Aarey-JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), was inaugurated on October 7, 2024, offering commuters in the western suburbs direct connectivity to Mumbai’s emerging financial hub. The second segment, running from BKC to Worli’s Acharya Atre Chowk, was flagged off on May 9, 2025, and opened the following day. Together, these two phases cover 22.5 km, which has already seen strong ridership. The final leg from Worli to Cuffe Parade will unlock seamless north–south connectivity across Mumbai.

1 Cr Ridership Milestone

Meanwhile, the Aqua Line recently crossed the 1 crore ridership mark, as per an update on August 28. Stretching from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk, the corridor has quickly become a vital urban lifeline. Officials hailed the milestone, noting the positive response from commuters who have embraced the new metro as a faster, more reliable alternative.

When fully operational, Metro Line 3 is expected to carry 4.5 lakh passengers daily, with projections of 6.5 lakh trips as ridership scales up. It promises to cut travel time drastically between South Mumbai and the western suburbs, while offering direct rail access to both domestic and international airports, a long-pending demand of the city.

Mega Project Connecting Key Locations In City

The corridor will also enhance last-mile connectivity to six key business districts, 30 major office hubs, 12 educational institutes, 11 hospitals, 10 transport nodes and 25 cultural and religious sites. Crucially, it will integrate with existing suburban rail at Churchgate and CSMT, and provide relief to congested road corridors like the Western Express Highway.

Beyond its commuter benefits, Metro Line 3 represents a symbolic shift in Mumbai’s infrastructure ambitions. By introducing India’s first fully underground metro corridor at such a scale, it sets a benchmark for future projects.

With safety trials in their final phase, the countdown has begun. Once CMRS approval is secured, the Aqua Line will be opened in its entirety, reshaping Mumbai’s commuting landscape for decades to come.

(with inputs from Sweety Bhagwat)

