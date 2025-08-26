 Mumbai Metro 3: Aqua Line Crosses 1 Crore Journeys From Aarey JVLR To Acharya Atre Chowk | VIDEO
Mumbai Metro 3 expressed gratitude to commuters as the Aqua Line, from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk, reached an important milestone of 1 crore journeys, becoming a vital lifeline for the city.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Mumbai Metro 3 | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Aqua Line (Metro Line 3) has achieved a major milestone, crossing the 1 crore journey. Stretching from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk, the Aqua Line has quickly become a vital lifeline for commuters in the city. Sharing the news, officials expressed heartfelt gratitude to the citizens. “1 Crore Milestone on Aqualine, From AareyJVLR to AcharyaAtreChowk, over 1 Crore journeys have been made. AquaLine Mumbai’s new lifeline."

The Aqua Line, known for its underground connectivity and efficiency, is being embraced by daily commuters seeking an alternative to road traffic. This achievement not only highlights the growing popularity of the corridor but also reflects a shift towards more sustainable and time-efficient public transport in Mumbai.

While sharing the video, Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) announced that it has completed over 1 crore journeys by Mumbaikars. They also added the message: "Together, we move forward" in the X post.

Maha Mumbai Metro Corporation Strengthens Monorail Safety Measures

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd. (MMMOCL) has implemented strong safety protocols across the Monorail network to prioritise the safety and comfort of every Mumbaikar. These measures include regulated passenger entry to prevent overcrowding, with each train designed to carry a fixed capacity of 102–104 tonnes. To further enhance security, every train now has a dedicated security guard and a trained technician on board throughout the journey.

Emergency preparedness has been strengthened by clearly marking eight ventilation windows, two in each coach, which are ready for use when needed. Large and prominent information boards have been installed inside each coach to guide passengers on entry, exit, and emergency procedures. Additionally, every Monorail train undergoes thorough technical inspections daily to maintain high safety and operational standards.

The MMRDA is committed to providing a Monorail experience that is safe, smooth, and reliable for all commuters, reaffirming its dedication to passenger safety and comfort every day.

