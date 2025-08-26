 Mumbai News: Metro Rakes Arrive In Thane's Anand Nagar, Trials On Lines 4 & 4A By September
Mumbai inched closer to launching more metro services with the arrival of the first trial train on Metro Line 4 and 4A in Thane. The train coaches reached Anand Nagar on Monday morning and were being lowered onto the tracks with the help of heavy-duty cranes. Trial runs are expected to begin by September.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
Mumbai News: Metro Rakes Arrive In Thane's Anand Nagar, Trials On Lines 4 & 4A By September | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai inched closer to launching more metro services with the arrival of the first trial train on Metro Line 4 and 4A in Thane. The train coaches reached Anand Nagar on Monday morning and were being lowered onto the tracks with the help of heavy-duty cranes.

About The Trial Runs

Trial runs are expected to begin by September. For the initial phase, Yellow Line rakes are being used as their technical specifications match those of Line 4. The contract for the actual rolling stock of Metro Lines 4 and 4A (Wadala-Kasarvadavli, Thane-Gaimukh) was awarded in February this year to a consortium of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Alstom. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is focusing on a nearly 10km stretch between Cadbury and Gaimukh for the first round of trials.

This alignment covers 10 stations – Cadbury, Majiwada, Kapurbawadi, Manpada, Tikuji Ni Wadi, Dongripada, Vijay Garden, Kasarvadavli, Gownipada, and Gaimukh – each of which is expected to provide major relief to daily commuters in Thane and Mumbai’s eastern corridor. Although the designated depot for Lines 4 and 4A is still under construction – MMRDA secured the land parcel at Mogharpada in June this year – an interim facility with inspection pits beyond Gaimukh terminal to enable testing.

About Metro Line 4 & 4A

Metro Line 4 spans 32.3km from Wadala to Kasarvadvali, with 30 elevated stations. It is planned to integrate with the Eastern Express Highway, Central Railway, Monorail, and upcoming Metro lines 2B, 5, and 6, cutting travel time by 50–75%. Its extension, Metro Line 4A, will run 2.7km further up to Gaimukh, adding two more stations and extending connectivity deeper into Thane. Officials said the successful completion of trials would pave the way for faster commissioning of the corridor, which has been delayed due to land and construction hurdles. Once operational, Line 4 and 4A are expected to emerge as the backbone of eastern suburban connectivity.

