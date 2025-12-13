 Thane Crime: Illegal Gas Godown Busted In Dombivli’s Sagaon Area; 1,839 LPG Cylinders, 7 Vehicles Worth ₹67 Lakh Seized
In a major crackdown on illegal storage and black-marketing of domestic LPG, the Vigilance wing of the Ration Distribution Controller and Civil Supplies Department raided an unauthorised gas cylinder godown in Dombivli’s Sagaon area, seizing 1,839 LPG cylinders and seven vehicles collectively valued at over ₹67 lakh.

Danish Azmi
article-image
Illegal gas godown busted in Dombivli’s Sagaon area; 1,839 LPG cylinders and seven vehicles seized | Representational Image

Simultaneous Raids Based on Complaint

Acting on a specific complaint, the vigilance team conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations in the Sagaon locality, leading to the exposure of a large-scale illegal gas storage operation.

The main raid was carried out near the Pimpleshwar Mahadev temple, where a clandestine godown was found stocking LPG cylinders allegedly sourced from various gas agencies operating in Dombivli.

Rs 67.14 Lakh Worth Seizure

A senior vigilance official said the seized stock included 1,839 domestic LPG cylinders along with seven transport vehicles used for their movement and distribution.

“The total value of the seized material, including the vehicles, is estimated at ₹67.14 lakh. The operation points towards organised illegal stocking and possible diversion of subsidised LPG,” the official stated.

Serious Safety Violations Found

Officials added that the godown was operating without mandatory licences and safety clearances, posing a serious threat to public safety in the densely populated area.

The matter has been reported to the concerned authorities, and further investigation is underway to identify the owners of the godown, the transporters involved, and the gas agencies from where the cylinders were allegedly procured.

Vigilance Drive Intensified in Region

The Ration Distribution Controller and Civil Supplies Department has been intensifying vigilance operations across the Kalyan-Dombivli region. In recent months, similar raids have been conducted in Kalyan, Dombivli and Titwala, exposing several illegal godowns and unauthorised LPG storage facilities.

Action Under Essential Commodities Act Likely

Officials warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal gas hoarding and black-marketing, stressing that such activities not only cause revenue loss to the government but also endanger lives due to the high risk of fire and explosions.

article-image

The seized cylinders and vehicles have been taken into custody, and legal proceedings under relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act are expected to follow.

