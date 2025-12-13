 Panvel Municipal Corporation Installs Solar Trees In 5 Gardens Using ‘Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0’ Funds
The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has completed the installation of solar trees in five gardens across the city, utilising the prize money received after securing third place at the state level under the ‘Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0’.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
Solar trees installed in a public garden in Panvel as part of PMC’s renewable energy initiative | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Dec 13: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has completed the installation of solar trees in five gardens across the city, utilising the prize money received after securing third place at the state level under the ‘Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0’.

Push for Renewable Energy and Sustainability

Civic officials said the project forms part of PMC’s broader push towards renewable energy adoption and environmental sustainability. The initiative is expected to support energy conservation, clean power generation and public awareness on environmental issues.

Installed Across Five City Gardens

The solar trees have been installed in parks located in Kharghar, Taloja (Navade), Kalamboli, Kamothe and New Panvel, as proposed in the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The structures generate solar power while also serving as awareness installations in public spaces.

Civic Body Plans to Scale Up Green Projects

Officials said the initiative would encourage greater use of solar energy and reinforce the importance of eco-friendly practices among residents. Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge stated that the civic body intends to scale up similar green projects in the coming months.

Air Pollution Control Measures Intensified

Separately, PMC’s Environment Department has intensified measures to combat air pollution. The civic body has deployed four fog cannon vehicles for dust control and regularly monitors air quality across the city using a mobile air monitoring van.

More Air Purifiers to Be Added

Five air purification systems have been installed at key locations, with another five expected to be added soon, officials said.

