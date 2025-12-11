 Panvel Municipal Corporation To Set Up Divyang Wellness Centre Offering 22 Rehabilitation And Support Services
The Panvel Municipal Corporation has announced the establishment of a Divyang Wellness Centre, a physiotherapy and multidisciplinary rehabilitation facility aimed at providing comprehensive healthcare and support services to persons with disabilities and those with intellectual disabilities in the city.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
Panvel Municipal Corporation announces a new Divyang Wellness Centre to provide integrated rehabilitation, therapy, and support services for persons with disabilities | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Dec 11: The Panvel Municipal Corporation has announced the establishment of a Divyang Wellness Centre, a physiotherapy and multidisciplinary rehabilitation facility aimed at providing comprehensive healthcare and support services to persons with disabilities and those with intellectual disabilities in the city.

Integrated Rehabilitation Approach for Divyang Citizens

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale said the centre will offer an integrated approach to physical, mental, and social rehabilitation, helping beneficiaries become self-reliant. The initiative will include medical treatment, counselling, therapy, skill development, and various support services under one roof.

1,868 Persons With Disabilities Registered in Panvel

According to the corporation, around 1,868 persons with disabilities are currently registered within the municipal limits. The new centre will ensure accessible and quality healthcare, promote faster rehabilitation, and create employment opportunities through vocational training.

Deputy Commissioner (Disability Department) Ravikiran Ghodke said the move marks an important step towards improving the overall quality of life for Divyang citizens.

Centre to Offer 22 Key Rehabilitation and Wellness Services

The Divyang Wellness Centre will offer 22 key services, including orthopaedic and neurology consultations, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, robotic-assisted therapy, naturopathy, counselling, early intervention screening, senior citizen rehabilitation, yoga and meditation, mental health therapies, vocational training, and integrated pain management.

Special programmes will also be available for pregnant women, postnatal care, and transgender individuals.

PMC Aims to Build a Dedicated Hub for Holistic Support

The civic body aims to make the centre a dedicated hub for holistic care, rehabilitation, and empowerment of Divyang residents in Panvel.

