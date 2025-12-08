 Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches 2-Day Training Programme For 20,000 Women To Boost Skills, Employment & Empowerment
Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches 2-Day Training Programme For 20,000 Women To Boost Skills, Employment & Empowerment

In a major initiative aimed at boosting women’s self-reliance and professional growth, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a comprehensive two-day awareness and training programme for nearly 20,000 women across all four wards.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi
Updated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
PMC announces two-day training programme for 20,000 women to boost skill development and empowerment | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Dec 08: In a major initiative aimed at boosting women’s self-reliance and professional growth, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a comprehensive two-day awareness and training programme for nearly 20,000 women across all four wards.

Programme Organised by Women & Child Welfare Department

The programme, organised by the Women and Child Welfare Department, is designed to strengthen women socially and economically by offering free guidance on skill development, small-scale entrepreneurship, health, technology, and legal rights.

The training will cover a wide range of topics:

Health Awareness: Sessions on menstrual hygiene, mental health, cancer awareness, and the use of modern healthcare tools.

Yoga and Wellness: Demonstrations on yoga, meditation, and pranayama for physical and mental well-being.

Entrepreneurship and Employment: Information on job opportunities in the Navi Mumbai Airport, MIDC, JNPT, tourism and hospitality sectors, along with guidance on online businesses, digital banking, investments, and home-based ventures.

Personality Development: Training in communication, decision-making, time management, confidence building, event management, and aptitude enhancement.

Waste Management: Practical lessons on waste segregation, composting, recycling, and reducing carbon footprint.

Legal Literacy and Government Schemes: Awareness on women-centric laws, dowry prohibition, prevention of female foeticide, use of the Panvel Connect App, and steps to apply for government schemes online.

Goal: Build Confidence and Self-Reliance

PMC officials said the initiative aims to equip women with knowledge and skills that will help them become self-reliant, confident, and socially empowered.

