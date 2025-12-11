 Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Beautification Project: Phase 1 Nears Completion With New Plaza, Wider Walkways And Pedestrian-Only Plans
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai’s Kala Ghoda Beautification Project: Phase 1 Nears Completion With New Plaza, Wider Walkways And Pedestrian-Only Plans

Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Beautification Project: Phase 1 Nears Completion With New Plaza, Wider Walkways And Pedestrian-Only Plans

The first phase of the Kala Ghoda beautification project is nearing completion. Spanning 3,443 sq m across Dr V. B. Gandhi Road, Rutherford Road, B. Bharucha Road, Saibaba Road and Ropewalk Lane, the work includes wider walkways, uniform signage, basalt-granite paving and a new plaza at the B. Bharucha Road junction. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 10 crores.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Phase 1 of the Kala Ghoda beautification project nears completion, introducing wider walkways, granite-basalt paving, and a new plaza at B. Bharucha Road | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 11: The first phase of the Kala Ghoda beautification project is nearing completion. Spanning 3,443 sq m across Dr V. B. Gandhi Road, Rutherford Road, B. Bharucha Road, Saibaba Road and Ropewalk Lane, the work includes wider walkways, uniform signage, basalt-granite paving and a new plaza at the B. Bharucha Road junction. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 10 crores.

BMC Plans Pedestrian-Only Zone and Infrastructure Upgrades

Last year, the BMC announced plans to make the Kala Ghoda area a pedestrian-only zone on weekends. The beautification project is being executed in two phases. Phase 1 of the project, covering five streets, is now in its final stages.

On Thursday, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani conducted an on-site review, accompanied by former Chief Secretary and Maharashtra Finance Commission Chairman Nitin Kareer.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill's HORROR Run Continues In T20Is After Golden Duck In Homecoming Clash
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill's HORROR Run Continues In T20Is After Golden Duck In Homecoming Clash
Goa Fire Tragedy: Viral Pic Shows Nightclub Owners, Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra At Phuket Immigration Control Centre
Goa Fire Tragedy: Viral Pic Shows Nightclub Owners, Saurabh & Gaurav Luthra At Phuket Immigration Control Centre
Mumbai Weather Update: City Records 15.6°C As Cold Spell Persists; IMD Predicts Gradual Temperature Rise
Mumbai Weather Update: City Records 15.6°C As Cold Spell Persists; IMD Predicts Gradual Temperature Rise
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 11, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 11, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw

New Plaza and Pedestrian-Friendly Measures Introduced

Under the project, heavy vehicles will be restricted from entering the zone, which will be secured with modern barricades on all four sides to create a safe, pedestrian-friendly environment.

A new plaza at the B. Bharucha Road junction is taking shape, featuring an elegant combination of rough and black granite along with basalt flooring. Visitors, including both citizens and tourists, will be able to relax at tables and chairs while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and the precinct’s renowned local cuisine.

Redesigned Walkways and Plaza Features Highlight Heritage Precinct

"The iconic heritage precinct, celebrated for its museums, galleries, boutiques and cafés, will feature redesigned and widened pedestrian pathways, uniform signboards, elegant basalt and granite paving, and a striking new public plaza at the B. Bharucha Road junction once completed," said a civic official of A Ward.

In Phase 2, the stretch outside the now-closed Rhythm House on K. Dubash Road will be converted into a plaza, while the road outside Jehangir Art Gallery will remain two-way.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC’s Beautification Project Fails To Preserve Kala Ghoda’s Heritage Charm Amid...
article-image

Landscaping and Cultural Enhancements Planned for Phase 2

The plaza will feature basalt and granite flooring, with landscaping including Bakul, Variegated Pandanus, Heliconia psittacorum, Purple Heart and Golden Durante. Five roads slated for revamp — Mahatma Gandhi Road, K. Dubash Road, Nagindas Road, Chamber of Commerce Lane and Forbes Street — have all been barricaded. The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, held here annually, defines the cultural identity of the precinct.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Animal Lovers To Hold Peaceful Rally In Mumbai On Dec 14 Against SC-Backed Stray Dog Relocation SOPs

Animal Lovers To Hold Peaceful Rally In Mumbai On Dec 14 Against SC-Backed Stray Dog Relocation SOPs

Mumbai Weather Update: City Records 15.6°C As Cold Spell Persists; IMD Predicts Gradual Temperature...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Records 15.6°C As Cold Spell Persists; IMD Predicts Gradual Temperature...

Navi Mumbai Backs Tribal Women’s Bamboo Christmas Decor As Eco-Friendly Alternative To Plastic...

Navi Mumbai Backs Tribal Women’s Bamboo Christmas Decor As Eco-Friendly Alternative To Plastic...

Prada Partners With LIDCOM–LIDKAR To Launch Kolhapuri-Inspired Global Luxury Line; 2,000 Pairs To...

Prada Partners With LIDCOM–LIDKAR To Launch Kolhapuri-Inspired Global Luxury Line; 2,000 Pairs To...

Mumbai Police Housing Upgrade: State Clears Larger 538 sq ft Quarters For Constables And...

Mumbai Police Housing Upgrade: State Clears Larger 538 sq ft Quarters For Constables And...