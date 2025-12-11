Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda Beautification Project: Phase 1 Nears Completion With New Plaza, Wider Walkways And Pedestrian-Only Plans

Phase 1 of the Kala Ghoda beautification project nears completion, introducing wider walkways, granite-basalt paving, and a new plaza at B. Bharucha Road | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 11: The first phase of the Kala Ghoda beautification project is nearing completion. Spanning 3,443 sq m across Dr V. B. Gandhi Road, Rutherford Road, B. Bharucha Road, Saibaba Road and Ropewalk Lane, the work includes wider walkways, uniform signage, basalt-granite paving and a new plaza at the B. Bharucha Road junction. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 10 crores.

BMC Plans Pedestrian-Only Zone and Infrastructure Upgrades

Last year, the BMC announced plans to make the Kala Ghoda area a pedestrian-only zone on weekends. The beautification project is being executed in two phases. Phase 1 of the project, covering five streets, is now in its final stages.

On Thursday, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani conducted an on-site review, accompanied by former Chief Secretary and Maharashtra Finance Commission Chairman Nitin Kareer.

New Plaza and Pedestrian-Friendly Measures Introduced

Under the project, heavy vehicles will be restricted from entering the zone, which will be secured with modern barricades on all four sides to create a safe, pedestrian-friendly environment.

A new plaza at the B. Bharucha Road junction is taking shape, featuring an elegant combination of rough and black granite along with basalt flooring. Visitors, including both citizens and tourists, will be able to relax at tables and chairs while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and the precinct’s renowned local cuisine.

Redesigned Walkways and Plaza Features Highlight Heritage Precinct

"The iconic heritage precinct, celebrated for its museums, galleries, boutiques and cafés, will feature redesigned and widened pedestrian pathways, uniform signboards, elegant basalt and granite paving, and a striking new public plaza at the B. Bharucha Road junction once completed," said a civic official of A Ward.

In Phase 2, the stretch outside the now-closed Rhythm House on K. Dubash Road will be converted into a plaza, while the road outside Jehangir Art Gallery will remain two-way.

Also Watch:

Landscaping and Cultural Enhancements Planned for Phase 2

The plaza will feature basalt and granite flooring, with landscaping including Bakul, Variegated Pandanus, Heliconia psittacorum, Purple Heart and Golden Durante. Five roads slated for revamp — Mahatma Gandhi Road, K. Dubash Road, Nagindas Road, Chamber of Commerce Lane and Forbes Street — have all been barricaded. The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, held here annually, defines the cultural identity of the precinct.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/