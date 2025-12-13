 Mumbai News: Renovated Burn Care Centre At Parel's KEM Hospital To Treat Upto 170 Patients Annually
The renovated Burn Care Centre at the civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel was inaugurated on Saturday. It now provides advanced burn care for men, women and children, with the capacity to treat 150–170 patients annually.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
The newly renovated Burn Care Centre at KEM Hospital, Parel | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 13: The renovated Burn Care Centre at the civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel was inaugurated on Saturday. It now provides advanced burn care for men, women and children, with the capacity to treat 150–170 patients annually. Hospital authorities said the upgraded facilities will improve the management of complex cases and ensure comprehensive, high-quality care for burn patients.

Advanced Facilities and ICU Support

The renovated centre is equipped with 12 fully functional beds and state-of-the-art intensive care units, featuring ventilators, multiparameter monitors and dialysis machines.

“The unit features modern furniture, improved lighting and televisions to enhance patient comfort and reduce distress. Designed with controlled access to prevent infection and ensure smooth movement, it includes a dedicated treatment area with teams on standby. Comprehensive safety and care protocols have also been implemented,” said Dr Sangeeta Rawat, Dean of KEM Hospital.

Focus on Dignity and Compassionate Care

Dr Vinita Puri, Head of the Plastic Surgery Department, said, “Burn injuries have profound medical, emotional and social impacts on a patient’s life. Beyond clinical treatment, the Burn Care Centre has the vital responsibility of offering support, dignity and renewed hope. Ensuring a safe environment and compassionate, respectful care remains central to our mission.”

She emphasised that the team is fully committed to delivering efficient, safe and humane care to every patient.

