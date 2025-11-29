Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Launches Centenary ‘MARD Synapse’ Booklet To Guide Incoming Resident Doctors

KEM Hospital releases ‘MARD Synapse’, a centenary special guidebook for new resident doctors | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 29: Marking a significant milestone in its 100-year history, Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital, Parel, on Saturday unveiled KEM MARD Synapse – Connecting Every Resident, a centenary special booklet designed exclusively for incoming resident doctors. The booklet was formally released by Dr. Sangeeta Ravat, Dean of Seth GSMC & KEM Hospital.

First-Ever Dedicated Guide Created for New Residents

For the first time, the institution has created a dedicated, thoughtfully curated guide for new residents—intended to act as their first companion as they begin their demanding medical journey. More than a routine handbook, Synapse aims to emulate a senior guiding a junior, offering clarity on where to begin, what to expect, and how to navigate KEM’s unique culture of teamwork and service.

Booklet Aims to Support Doctors Through Practical Insights and Real Experiences

The publication brings together practical guidance, reflections, and real experiences from life inside KEM, helping new doctors to step into their roles with confidence and a sense of belonging.

Also Watch:

MARD President Calls Initiative a Heartfelt Welcome to New Doctors

Dr. Amar Agame, President of KEM MARD, said the initiative reflects MARD’s commitment to supporting residents through every challenge and achievement. He expressed gratitude to Dean Dr. Ravat for unveiling the centenary special edition, calling it a heartfelt gesture of welcome to the newest members of the KEM family.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/