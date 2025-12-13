Panvel Municipal Corporation to Host Women Empowerment, SHG Products Fair on December 15 | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Dec 13: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will organise a Women Empowerment and Self-Help Group (SHG) Products Fair on December 15, 2025, as part of its efforts to promote entrepreneurship, financial independence and social empowerment among women in the civic body’s jurisdiction.

Event Venue and Objective

The day-long event will be held at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium. The fair aims to provide practical support to women associated with self-help groups through training, expert guidance and exposure to marketing opportunities.

Expert Sessions on Business and Legal Awareness

As part of the programme, business growth expert Dr Poonam Huddar will conduct a session on self-help group management and business expansion, while Advocate Saraswati Kadam will address participants on legal rights and laws related to women.

Focus on Strengthening SHGs

Civic officials said the initiative is designed to strengthen SHG operations by focusing on product development, quality enhancement, marketing strategies and financial sustainability. Participants will also receive guidance on entrepreneurship and income-generation opportunities.

Cultural Programme as Special Attraction

A cultural programme titled ‘Shri Tithen Sau’, featuring poetry, anecdotes and music, has also been scheduled as a special attraction. Performers include ‘Maharashtra Chi Hasya Jatra’ fame Chetana Bhatt, music composer Aamir Hadkar, lyricist Mandar Cholkar, playback singers Swapnil Godbole and Mayura Paranjape, with anchoring by Paresh Dabholkar.

Appeal to Women to Participate

Appealing to women from the municipal area to attend the event in large numbers, Additional Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale said the fair would provide a valuable platform for capacity building and economic empowerment. The programme will be held from 11 am to 5 pm.

