NCPA To Host ‘Maestro Forever’ Two-Day Global Tribute Concert Honouring Tabla Legend Ustad Zakir Hussain

Mumbai: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point, will host a two-day tribute concert, “Maestro Forever – A Tribute to Zakir Hussain,” marking the first death anniversary of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. The concerts will take place on December 14 &15, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. To reach a wider audience, the BMC will be arranging live screenings from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on both days at Prabodhankar Thackeray Auditorium, Borivali (West); Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Olympic Swimming Pool, Dadar (West); and Anna Bhau Sathe Auditorium, Byculla (East).

A maestro who seamlessly blended Indian and Western classical music with rock, pop, jazz, fusion, and world music, Ustad Zakir Hussain’s visionary musical journey continues to inspire artists worldwide. On his first death anniversary, a tribute concert will feature over 50 renowned musicians from India and across the globe, many of whom shared deep personal, artistic, and emotional bonds with him. The lineup includes legends like John McLaughlin, Louis Banks, Dave Liebman, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ranjit Barot, V. Selvaganesh, Shankar Mahadevan, Chris Potter, Sanjay Divecha, Gino Banks, Ajay Chakravarty, Amjad Ali Khan, and Rakesh Chaurasia.

At this concert, audiences will experience Ustad Zakir Hussain's extraordinary journey through a rich tapestry of music, discussions, and interactive sessions. The event will feature live musical performances, panel talks, and an exhibition of iconic photographs capturing pivotal moments from his life, along with special screenings of select documentaries. His wife Antonia, daughters Anisa and Isabella, and brother will also participate, paying tribute to the legendary musician. Bhushan Gagrani, Municipal Commissioner said, "To ensure his legacy reaches a wider audience, the BMC is collaborating with NCPA to provide live streaming of this special tribute concert.

