Goregaon Advocate Extortion Case: Rana Sisters Arrested For Allegedly Extorting ₹1.5 Crore; Remanded To Police Custody Till Dec 15

Mumbai, Dec 13: The Goregaon police arrested Parul Rana, 28, and her sister Nidhi Rana for allegedly extorting Rs 1.5 crore from advocate Rajeev Ranjan, 51, who has represented India at international forums such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation. Both were arrested on Friday and were remanded to police custody until December 15 by a court.

Anticipatory Bail Denied Earlier

Earlier, on November 12, the Dindoshi Sessions Court had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Parul Rana and her sister Nidhi Rana. Following the rejection of their plea, the police arrested the Rana sisters nearly a month later.

Other Accused Get Relief

Meanwhile, the other three accused — their parents, Harvinder Rana and Meena Rana, and a friend, Konika Verma — have secured anticipatory bail from the Dindoshi Sessions Court on November 12.

Background of the Complaint

According to the FIR, the complainant, advocate Rajeev Ranjan, is a legally accomplished figure who has represented India at numerous prestigious international forums, including the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and the G7.

According to his detailed police complaint filed on October 3, what started as financial assistance for a purported medical emergency, involving transfers totalling several lakhs of rupees, escalated dramatically.

Alleged Extortion and Blackmail

According to the FIR, what began as financial assistance for a claimed medical emergency, amounting to several lakh rupees, later escalated into repeated monetary demands.

The situation intensified after a trip to Bali, which was allegedly fully funded by Ranjan. After the Bali trip, Parul Rana, along with her sister Nidhi, allegedly began demanding large sums of money.

When Ranjan became suspicious and attempted to distance himself, the sisters allegedly resorted to blackmail, threatening to release compromising photographs and file a false rape case against him.

Family and Friend Allegedly Involved

The complaint also alleges that the parents and a friend later joined the conspiracy. The accused allegedly contacted Ranjan’s wife, disclosed the alleged relationship, and demanded additional money. He alleges that after meeting Parul Rana in May 2024, she, along with her family and friend, extorted Rs 1.5 crore from him.

Case Registered Under BNS

The Goregaon police on October 3 registered a case against Parul Rana, her parents, sister and a friend. The police registered the case under Sections 308(2) (extortion), 318(4) (cheating), 356(3) (defamation), and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

