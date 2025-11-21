Goregaon Advocate Extortion Case: Police Set To Arrest Parul Rana And Sister After Bail Rejection | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Goregaon police said they will soon arrest Parul Rana, 28, along with her sister Nidhi, in a high-value extortion case. Both have been accused of extorting ₹1.50 crore from a city-based advocate. Police officials confirmed that the arrest procedure is underway. Their anticipatory bail was rejected by the Dindoshi Sessions Court last week. Meanwhile, Parul’s parents, Harvinder and Meena Rana, and her friend Konika Verma, have been granted anticipatory bail.

Complainant is an Advocate With Global Credentials

The complainant, Rajeev Ranjan, 51, a Goregaon West resident known for representing India at major global forums including the United Nations, WTO, G7, BRICS, UNICEF and the Commonwealth alleged that Rana threatened to release compromising photographs if he failed to pay.

Initial Contact and Early Financial Transfers

According to the FIR, Ranjan met Rana in May 2024 through a mutual friend and stayed in touch. On June 6, while attending a conference in Geneva, Rana allegedly sought financial help for a medical emergency, prompting him to transfer ₹2.5 lakh.

He transferred another ₹2.5 lakh in July and ₹5 lakh from a friend’s account on July 9.

Bali Trip and Rising Monetary Demands

The two later travelled to Bali in July, with all expenses paid by Ranjan. During the trip, Rana allegedly demanded ₹20 lakh. Growing suspicious, Ranjan began distancing himself.

Cash Payments and Threats Alleged

Ranjan alleged that on July 31, Rana and her sister stayed at his residence and took ₹10 lakh while leaving. He claimed he eventually paid a total of ₹1.50 crore in cash. As he withdrew from the relationship, Rana allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false rape case and make his photographs viral.

Family Members Allegedly Join the Extortion

Ranjan stated that Rana’s parents and friend later joined in issuing threats and demanding money. He further alleged that the group contacted his wife, disclosed the affair, and demanded additional payments, again threatening legal action.

Case Registered on Multiple Charges

Ranjan approached Goregaon police, who registered a case on October 3 for extortion, cheating, defamation and criminal conspiracy.