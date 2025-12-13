Palghar News: Vasai-Virar Set To Receive Development Boost As MMRDA Inspection Clears Key Projects

MMRDA officials and MLA Rajan Naik during the inspection of proposed road and flyover projects in Vasai-Virar | File Photo

Vasai, Dec 13: Following an inspection by MMRDA officials, several major infrastructure projects in the Vasai-Virar region are set to receive a green signal.

Final Inspection for Road Concreting Projects

The MMRDA officials conducted a final inspection on Friday for the administrative approval granted to two main road concreting projects, along with other roads and planned railway flyovers. The two main roads connect Nalasopara and Virar cities from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Pelhar to Nalasopara and Virar Phata to Virar City.

Following this inspection, the Municipal Corporation has begun the work of finalising the boundaries for the projects.

Long-Pending Demand for Highway Connectivity

There has been a long-standing demand for the concreting of the Pelhar to Nalasopara and Virar Phata to Virar City roads from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. MLA Rajan Naik had been consistently following up with the State Government and the MMRDA for these road projects, as well as other roads within the municipal limits and railway flyover projects.

Senior Officials Join Site Visit

The inspection team on Friday included MLA Rajan Naik, MMRDA Superintending Engineer Chetan Bendale, Executive Engineer Surendra Shewale, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation City Engineer Pradeep Pachange, and Deputy Engineer Satish Suryavanshi.

Ring Route and New Road Proposals Reviewed

In addition to the two main roads, the officials also inspected a section of the Ring Route — a planned road connecting the Nalasopara West Police Station side to Vasai Station Suncity — and the planned road from Narangi Flyover to Agashi. Instructions were given to the Municipal Corporation to submit the proposals immediately.

Railway Flyovers Get Momentum

The officials also reviewed the sites for the planned flyovers at Virat Nagar and Oswal Nagari over the railway lines, which have already received administrative approval.

Demand for BKC-Style Development in Vasai-Virar

MLA Rajan Naik has also been advocating for the development of approximately 1,500 acres of government-owned land in the Achole and Diwanman areas within the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation limits, proposing that the MMRDA develop the area on the lines of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to create local employment opportunities.

In response to this demand, the MMRDA has already sent a proposal to the State Government. The MMRDA officials also reviewed this land site during their visit.

MLA Highlights Commuter Hardships

Rajan Naik, MLA, Nalasopara, commented, “It currently takes about 45 minutes to an hour to reach Nalasopara or the city from the highway. Commuters suffer particularly during the monsoon season due to potholes. Against this backdrop, the concreting of this highway will be done. The work process for this road has been initiated through the MMRDA.”

