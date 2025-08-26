 Mumbai: Namo Express Flagged Off From CSMT Amid Chants Of Ganpati Bappa Morya, Taking Devotees To Konkan For Ganeshotsav; Video
The special train left CSMT at 11:10 am and will halt directly at Khed, followed by Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur, Vaibhavwadi, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, and concluding its journey at Sawantwadi.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:55 AM IST
Mumbai: Namo Express Flagged Off From CSMT Amid Chants Of Ganpati Bappa Morya, Taking Devotees To Konkan For Ganeshotsav; Video | X @MPLodha

Mumbai: Amid resounding chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, a special ‘Namo Express’ train departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Sunday, carrying thousands of devotees to Konkan for Ganeshotsav. The service was made possible through the efforts of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who personally flagged off the train and extended his best wishes to the passengers.

For years, Minister Lodha has facilitated this seasonal travel service for citizens of the Malabar Hill constituency, ensuring hassle-free access to their hometowns in Konkan during the festive period. Preparations for this year’s service began a month in advance, with BJP workers coordinating the arrangements.

Significantly, devotees from other political parties and citizens also availed themselves of this facility, travelling at highly subsidized fares. Around 2,000 passengers benefited from the initiative, which included complimentary breakfast and water on board.

Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha's Statement

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Minister Lodha said, “Under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, Ganeshotsav has been declared a State Festival. The enthusiasm among devotees this year is higher than ever. To ensure a smooth and comfortable journey, the ‘Namo Express’ has been organized so that no one is left struggling for tickets.”

Securing tickets for Konkan-bound travel during Ganeshotsav is often a daunting challenge, with many devotees forced to drop their plans despite their strong desire to visit. The introduction of the ‘Namo Express’ has brought significant relief to these travelers, who hailed the initiative as a much-needed gesture of support.

