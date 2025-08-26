Maharashtra Govt Drafts Vision Document To Become 'Developed Maharashtra' By 2047

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

A Vision Document is being prepared to transform Maharashtra into a “Developed Maharashtra” by 2047, incorporating short-term, medium-term, and long-term goals. More than four lakh citizens have contributed their ideas to this process.

About The Vision Document

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that the Vision Document must reflect the aspirations of common citizens. “This should serve as a guiding framework for every future plan, initiative, or decision. The Vision Document must be a pathfinder for Maharashtra’s development,” he said.

The draft presentation meeting of the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 Vision Document was held at Sahyadri Guest House under the chairmanship of CM Fadnavis. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister of State for Finance and Planning Adv. Ashish Jaiswal, and Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar were present.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Statement

“Once goals are defined, the path to achieving them becomes clear. Through this Vision Document, a roadmap for achieving the target of a developed Maharashtra is being prepared. Its recommendations should be implemented to make Maharashtra not only the best in India but also globally competitive. The goals set by each department are achievable, provided modern technology, innovative ideas, and global practices are adopted,” CM Fadnavis said.

He thanked citizens for their active participation, noting that their involvement reflects their strong commitment to Maharashtra’s development. He further added that the document has emerged from an in-depth thought process, and it has identified the challenges ahead. “The path may be difficult, but it is not impossible. This Vision Document will become a crucial framework in the journey towards building a developed Maharashtra,” he stated.

During the meeting, presentations were made by departments including Agriculture, Urban Development, Home, Cultural Affairs, Public Health, Medical Education, Tourism, General Administration (Services), Transport & Ports, and Public Works.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) O.P. Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Planning) Rajgopal Deora, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration) V. Radha, Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Manisha Mhaiskar, Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) Milind Mhaiskar, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport & Ports) Sanjay Sethi, Principal Secretary (Tourism) Atul Patne, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Vikashchandra Rastogi, and Secretary (Public Health) Dr. Vinayak Nipun.