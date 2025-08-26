 Mumbai: Supriya Sule Writes To Ajit Pawar, Demands Closure Of Living Liquidz Liquor Store In Breach Candy, Cites Public Nuisance
Mumbai: Supriya Sule Writes To Ajit Pawar, Demands Closure Of Living Liquidz Liquor Store In Breach Candy, Cites Public Nuisance

In a letter addressed to Deputy Chief Minister and State Excise Minister Ajit Pawar, Sule urged immediate closure of the outlet, Living Liquidz, which she said was located in close proximity to two schools and a hospital. According to Sule, residents of the area, represented by Nandini Chhabria and Meenal Kapadia of the Breach Candy Residents’ Forum, had repeatedly flagged concerns over the shop.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Supriya Sule | File Photo

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party–Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule has raised strong objections to the operation of a liquor store in South Mumbai’s Breach Candy area, citing it as a source of public nuisance. In a letter addressed to her cousin, Deputy Chief Minister and State Excise Minister Ajit Pawar, Sule urged immediate closure of the outlet, Living Liquidz, which she said was located in close proximity to two schools and a hospital.

According to Sule, residents of the area, represented by Nandini Chhabria and Meenal Kapadia of the Breach Candy Residents’ Forum, had repeatedly flagged concerns over the shop. She wrote that the outlet, which remains open from 10 am to 11 pm, was attracting crowds that created inconvenience for the public. Locals complained of individuals consuming alcohol illegally outside the shop, instances of intoxicated people loitering in the vicinity, and frequent congestion caused by parked taxis and private vehicles outside the store.

Sule Expresses Concerns Over Women's Safety

The MP further expressed concern over women’s safety in the locality, noting that police intervention was often required to control quarrels and disturbances linked to the shop. Sule pointed out that over 200 residents had signed a petition declaring the liquor store a public nuisance. Despite this, she noted with disappointment that no concrete action had been taken so far.

Police Responds To Safety Concerns

Responding to the concerns, a senior police officer confirmed that authorities had already deployed security personnel outside the store during peak hours. A constable from the Mumbai Police and one from the Maharashtra Security Force are stationed outside the shop between 5 pm and 12 am. The officer also said that multiple actions had been taken in the past against hawkers and people caught drinking in public on Breach Candy BD Road and Mahalaxmi BD Road.

Store Owner Defends Outlet

The store’s owner, Manish Pardasani, however, defended the outlet. He claimed that Living Liquidz operates strictly within the law and provides a walk-in experience with a safe environment. He said that two security guards had been hired to prevent any illegal activity around the shop, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Pardasani argued that the issue stemmed not from the store itself but from a recent change in the housing society’s management committee. According to him, while the earlier committee had given the store a No Objection Certificate (NOC), the new committee had shifted its stance and was now targeting his business. State Excise Commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh has so far refrained from commenting on the matter.

