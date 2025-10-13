 Congress To Meet Maharashtra Election Commissioner Over Alleged Poll Irregularities; NCP Leader Joins Party
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCongress To Meet Maharashtra Election Commissioner Over Alleged Poll Irregularities; NCP Leader Joins Party

Congress To Meet Maharashtra Election Commissioner Over Alleged Poll Irregularities; NCP Leader Joins Party

The delegation will include senior Congress leaders like CWC member Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Congress President MP Varsha Gaikwad, as well as leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction).

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala | PTI Photo

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in-charge Ramesh Chennithala announced that the Congress Party will be part of a joint delegation meeting the Maharashtra Election Commissioner on Tuesday to raise concerns regarding alleged irregularities in recent elections.

Speaking to the media after a Congress Political Affairs Committee meeting at Tilak Bhavan, Chennithala said “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has revealed evidence of election irregularities, but the Election Commission has not provided satisfactory answers. Other political parties have also filed similar complaints. Therefore, a joint delegation of Congress and other opposition parties will meet the Election Commissioner tomorrow.”

The delegation will include senior Congress leaders like CWC member Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Congress President MP Varsha Gaikwad, as well as leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction).

Political Affairs Committee Meeting

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Over-Speeding SUV Crashes Into Tunnel Wall Near Worli; Video
Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Over-Speeding SUV Crashes Into Tunnel Wall Near Worli; Video
Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide Case: Punjab SC Panel 'Dissatisfied' Over Police SIT Report
Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide Case: Punjab SC Panel 'Dissatisfied' Over Police SIT Report
'Operation Golden Sweep': DRI Mumbai Dismantles Gold Smuggling Syndicate Involving Airport Staff At Mumbai; 4 Kg Gold Worth ₹4.64 Crore Seized, 4 Arrested
'Operation Golden Sweep': DRI Mumbai Dismantles Gold Smuggling Syndicate Involving Airport Staff At Mumbai; 4 Kg Gold Worth ₹4.64 Crore Seized, 4 Arrested
'You Look Great... Quit Smoking': Turkish President Erdogan Advices Italian PM Meloni At Peace Summit In Egypt - VIDEO
'You Look Great... Quit Smoking': Turkish President Erdogan Advices Italian PM Meloni At Peace Summit In Egypt - VIDEO

The meeting was chaired by MPCC President Harshavardhan Sapkal and attended by key leaders including Legislature Party Leader Vijay Wadettiwar, former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, CWC members Balasaheb Thorat, Naseem Khan, Praniti Shinde, former MPCC President Nana Patole, senior leaders Manikrao Thakre, MP Dr. Kalyan Kale, and AICC Secretaries B.M. Sandeep, U.B. Venkatesh, Prithviraj Sathe, Ravindra Dalvi, and Matthew Antony, among others.

Chennithala clarified that no discussions have taken place regarding an alliance with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

“We have not discussed this issue with our allies either. While many local-level leaders want to contest the upcoming municipal elections independently, the final decision on alliances will be taken by senior party leaders in Delhi,” he said.

Read Also
Mumbai Tops India In Residential Sales, Office Market Witnesses 11% Year-On-Year Increase In Average...
article-image

Focus on Upcoming Local Body Elections

The meeting included detailed discussions on strategies for the upcoming local body elections in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

NCP Leader Joins Congress

Meanwhile, NCP’s Jalna District President Abdul Rashid Abdul Aziz joined the Congress Party along with hundreds of supporters in the presence of Ramesh Chennithala, strengthening the party ahead of the upcoming elections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Operation Golden Sweep': DRI Mumbai Dismantles Gold Smuggling Syndicate Involving Airport Staff At...

'Operation Golden Sweep': DRI Mumbai Dismantles Gold Smuggling Syndicate Involving Airport Staff At...

Congress To Meet Maharashtra Election Commissioner Over Alleged Poll Irregularities; NCP Leader...

Congress To Meet Maharashtra Election Commissioner Over Alleged Poll Irregularities; NCP Leader...

Navi Mumbai News: Five Including Four Children Injured In Stray Dog Rampage In Taloja Village; Video

Navi Mumbai News: Five Including Four Children Injured In Stray Dog Rampage In Taloja Village; Video

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Employees To Receive ₹6,000 Diwali Grant Along with Salary Arrears,...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Employees To Receive ₹6,000 Diwali Grant Along with Salary Arrears,...

Bilimora Bullet Train Station Nears Completion As Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Advances

Bilimora Bullet Train Station Nears Completion As Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Advances