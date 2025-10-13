 Navi Mumbai News: Five Including Four Children Injured In Stray Dog Rampage In Taloja Village; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Five Including Four Children Injured In Stray Dog Rampage In Taloja Village; Video

Navi Mumbai News: Five Including Four Children Injured In Stray Dog Rampage In Taloja Village; Video

Mustafa’s 17-year-old sister witnessed the attack and described the frightening ordeal “He was standing at the door, and I was in the house when suddenly the dog attacked him. It was too scary. There was blood all over. We had never seen this dog in our area.”

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
The injured three-year-old |

On October 10, five people, including four children, were grievously injured after a stray dog went on a rampage in Taloja village. Locals reported that all attacks occurred within 20 minutes.

Two victims sustained serious injuries and remain hospitalised, while the others received minor injuries.

Serious Cases: Mustafa Ali and Isa Gulbar

Three-year-old Mustafa Ali was taken to Nair Hospital, where he underwent reconstructive surgery. His lip was hanging and he had deep facial wounds.

FPJ Shorts
'Operation Golden Sweep': DRI Mumbai Dismantles Gold Smuggling Syndicate Involving Airport Staff At Mumbai; 4 Kg Gold Worth ₹4.64 Crore Seized, 4 Arrested
'Operation Golden Sweep': DRI Mumbai Dismantles Gold Smuggling Syndicate Involving Airport Staff At Mumbai; 4 Kg Gold Worth ₹4.64 Crore Seized, 4 Arrested
'You Look Great... Quit Smoking': Turkish President Erdogan Advices Italian PM Meloni At Peace Summit In Egypt - VIDEO
'You Look Great... Quit Smoking': Turkish President Erdogan Advices Italian PM Meloni At Peace Summit In Egypt - VIDEO
Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group Shares Fall Up To 10% After ED Arrests Senior Executive In Fake Bank Guarantee Case
Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group Shares Fall Up To 10% After ED Arrests Senior Executive In Fake Bank Guarantee Case
EPFO Allows 100% Withdrawal Under Liberalised Rules For Over 7 Crore Subscribers
EPFO Allows 100% Withdrawal Under Liberalised Rules For Over 7 Crore Subscribers

“There were multiple wounds and all of them were too deep. The plastic surgery will leave minimal marks on his face once it heals completely. Though he is stable now and no other internal injuries have been sustained, his treatment is ongoing. Discharge will be decided based on his recovery,” said Dr. Shailesh Mohite, Dean of Nair Hospital.

Mustafa’s 17-year-old sister witnessed the attack and described the frightening ordeal “He was standing at the door, and I was in the house when suddenly the dog attacked him. It was too scary. There was blood all over. We had never seen this dog in our area.”

Seven-year-old Isa Gulbar, another victim, is currently undergoing treatment at Vashi Hospital. His father, Mubashir, recounted:

“I first took him to Panvel District Hospital, but they didn’t have the injection, so we went to Vashi Hospital. The doctor here said my son will have to undergo surgery. He was attacked while buying medicine near our house. Nearby people rushed to save him and hit the dog, which ran away, or else the injuries would have been worse.”

Read Also
Mumbai News: Woman Attacked By Stray Dog In Borivali’s Old MHB Colony; Video
article-image

Authorities and Local Response

Local Congress leader Noufil Sayyed, president of the party’s minority cell, said:

“We will meet officials from Panvel Municipal Corporation on Tuesday demanding a sterilisation drive for stray dogs.”

The municipal corporation has captured the dog, providing some relief to residents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Operation Golden Sweep': DRI Mumbai Dismantles Gold Smuggling Syndicate Involving Airport Staff At...

'Operation Golden Sweep': DRI Mumbai Dismantles Gold Smuggling Syndicate Involving Airport Staff At...

Congress To Meet Maharashtra Election Commissioner Over Alleged Poll Irregularities; NCP Leader...

Congress To Meet Maharashtra Election Commissioner Over Alleged Poll Irregularities; NCP Leader...

Navi Mumbai News: Five Including Four Children Injured In Stray Dog Rampage In Taloja Village; Video

Navi Mumbai News: Five Including Four Children Injured In Stray Dog Rampage In Taloja Village; Video

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Employees To Receive ₹6,000 Diwali Grant Along with Salary Arrears,...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Employees To Receive ₹6,000 Diwali Grant Along with Salary Arrears,...

Bilimora Bullet Train Station Nears Completion As Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Advances

Bilimora Bullet Train Station Nears Completion As Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project Advances