Navi Mumbai News: Five Including Four Children Injured In Stray Dog Rampage In Taloja Village; Video

On October 10, five people, including four children, were grievously injured after a stray dog went on a rampage in Taloja village. Locals reported that all attacks occurred within 20 minutes.

Two victims sustained serious injuries and remain hospitalised, while the others received minor injuries.

Serious Cases: Mustafa Ali and Isa Gulbar

Three-year-old Mustafa Ali was taken to Nair Hospital, where he underwent reconstructive surgery. His lip was hanging and he had deep facial wounds.

“There were multiple wounds and all of them were too deep. The plastic surgery will leave minimal marks on his face once it heals completely. Though he is stable now and no other internal injuries have been sustained, his treatment is ongoing. Discharge will be decided based on his recovery,” said Dr. Shailesh Mohite, Dean of Nair Hospital.

Mustafa’s 17-year-old sister witnessed the attack and described the frightening ordeal “He was standing at the door, and I was in the house when suddenly the dog attacked him. It was too scary. There was blood all over. We had never seen this dog in our area.”

Seven-year-old Isa Gulbar, another victim, is currently undergoing treatment at Vashi Hospital. His father, Mubashir, recounted:

“I first took him to Panvel District Hospital, but they didn’t have the injection, so we went to Vashi Hospital. The doctor here said my son will have to undergo surgery. He was attacked while buying medicine near our house. Nearby people rushed to save him and hit the dog, which ran away, or else the injuries would have been worse.”

Authorities and Local Response

Local Congress leader Noufil Sayyed, president of the party’s minority cell, said:

“We will meet officials from Panvel Municipal Corporation on Tuesday demanding a sterilisation drive for stray dogs.”

The municipal corporation has captured the dog, providing some relief to residents.