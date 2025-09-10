 Sheena Bora Murder Case: Cop Admits Mandatory Procedures Ignored While Arresting Indrani Mukerjea
Sheena Bora Murder Case: Cop Admits Mandatory Procedures Ignored While Arresting Indrani Mukerjea

In the Sheena Bora murder case, investigating officer Dnyaneshwar Ganore admitted during cross-examination that mandatory procedures were not followed while arresting Indrani Mukerjea in 2015. He conceded there were no panch witnesses at the arrest, no immediate medical exam, and the arrest reasons weren’t communicated.

Charul Shah Joshi
Updated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
Indrani Mukherjea (L) & Sheena Bora (R) | File Photo

Mumbai: One of the investigating officers of the Sheena Bora murder case from Khar police station, Dnyaneshwar Ganore, has on Tuesday admitted that the mandatory provisions were not followed and there was negligence in the arrest of Indrani Mukerjea in the case.

Ganore was being cross examined by Indrani’s lawyer Ranjeet Sangle on Tuesday wherein he questioned him on several aspects of investigation done by him in the case. It was Ganore who was assigned the task to arrest Indrani and also take search of her house at Marlow building in Worli on August 25, 2015.

In the cross examination the defense lawyer pointed out the lapses of procedure which ought to have been followed at the time of the arrest of Indrani. It was pointed out that Indrani was arrested from Anand Niketan at 11 am on August 25, 2015, but admitted by Ganore, no panch witnesses (independent witnesses) present there at the time she was arrested. Further, he also admitted that the panch witness was called only when they reached Marlow building after arresting Indrani at 11: 20 am.

During the cross examination, Ganore admitted that he had not called the panch witnesses at the time of arresting Indrani and nor was she immediately taken for medical examination. Besides, Ganore also admitted that reasons for arrest were not communicated to Indrani. Hence the defence raised a question that the police had not followed the mandatory provisions and the procedures, while arresting Indrani. The officer admitted to this. Ganore’s cross examination would continue even on Wednesday.

