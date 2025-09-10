Thane: Massive Traffic Jam From Ghodbunder Road To Mira Bhayandar Due To Potholes | VIDEO

Thane: Massive Traffic Jam On Ghodbunder Road To Mira Bhayandar Due To Potholes & Opposite-Direction Traffic | VIDEO | Screengrab|X|@mumbaitez

Thane: A severe traffic jam has been witnessed at the Ghodbunder Road since midnight on Wednesday, causing long queues of vehicles stretching from Navghar in Mira Bhayandar to Manpada in Thane.

The congestion, which remained unresolved even by 8:30 am, has heavily disrupted daily commutes, especially for workers travelling between Thane, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai, Borivali, Dahisar, and Navi Mumbai, as reported by Loksatta.

The primary causes of the gridlock are reported to be large potholes in the Ghodbunder Ghat area and vehicles moving in the wrong direction. The Gaymukh Ghat stretch, in particular, is in poor condition, with the road surface severely damaged, worsening the situation.

Despite repeated repair attempts by the administration over the past few months, the issue remains unresolved. The road is a critical route for heavy vehicles travelling from the Uran JNPA port towards Gujarat, as well as for thousands of office-goers from the western suburbs heading to Thane and Navi Mumbai.

Traffic congestion has been reported in both directions: from Navghar to Gaymukh Ghat on the Mira Bhayandar to Thane route, and from Ghodbunder Ghat to Manpada on the Thane to Ghodbunder stretch. Heavy vehicles are also stuck, leading to increased congestion and chaos, as reported.

Read Also Thane News: 2 Sisters Drown In Kalu River While Washing Clothes In Titwala

Local authorities, including Thane and Kashimira police, have been informed and are attempting to manage the situation. However, the extent of the jam has made a quick resolution difficult.

Residents and commuters continue to face severe inconvenience, with many arriving late to their workplaces. The administration is under growing pressure to implement a long-term solution to improve road conditions and traffic management on this vital route.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/