Vasai-Virar: Part Of Skywalk Collapses Near Station In Front Of Vartak College; BJP Leader Demands Immediate Audit | Screengrab|X|@TheJournalists_

Maharashtra: A portion of a skywalk in Vasai (West) near the station partially collapsed on Wednesday morning, raising serious concerns about the safety of such structures in the Vasai-Virar region. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred around 7:00 am near the gate of Vartak Vidyalaya, where fibre sheets installed on the underside of the skywalk suddenly gave way and fell. Luckily, no pedestrians were passing underneath at the time, preventing what could have been a serious accident, as reported by Loksatta.

Skywalks have been constructed in key areas near Vasai and Virar railway stations to ease pedestrian movement. However, many of these structures have seen minimal use in recent times, and some are now deteriorating due to neglect.

Upon receiving information, the fire brigade from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation reached the scene and removed the remaining loose and hazardous sheets to prevent further danger.

Given that the area is heavily used by commuters and students, concerns have grown over the safety of the skywalk infrastructure. According to the report, the BJP leader Mahesh Saravankar has called for an immediate audit of all skywalks in the city to avoid future mishaps and ensure public safety.

Gas Leak at Aarti Drugs Plant in Tarapur MIDC Triggers Panic

In yet another alarming industrial incident in Palghar district, a gas leak at Aarti Drugs Ltd in the Tarapur MIDC area on Monday evening sent waves of panic through the nearby localities of Salwad and Shivajinagar.

The leak, which occurred around 7:00 am, involved hydrochloric acid (HCl) escaping during an active production process, leading to the spread of thick, irritating fumes. The chemical release triggered burning sensations in the eyes and throat for several workers and residents, prompting many from Shivajinagar to flee their homes in fear.

Emergency response teams from the Tarapur Fire Brigade and Boisar Police arrived at the scene swiftly, alongside company safety personnel, to contain the leak and prevent further escalation. Officials later confirmed that the situation was brought under control without major injuries.